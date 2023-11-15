Here are the latest news on rumors and possible signings:

YOU HAVE ALREADY SIGNED YOUR RENEWAL🦅 The board and Jonathan Dos Santos reached an agreement to sign until 2024 with the option of adding another year. The club had been pushing for negotiations for some time, but Tano was the one who didn’t want it, but as soon as he left everything flowed.@record_mexico pic.twitter.com/0MeVfbvHbr — Victor Díaz 🐦 (@v_ddiaz) November 14, 2023

The signings are starting to cook! Heriberto Jurado, Necaxa player, would be in Cruz Azul’s sightshttps://t.co/WGvnP45Qto pic.twitter.com/QDnlh6Ssm9 — MedioTiempo (@mediotiempo) November 14, 2023

The portal Halftime He reported that the celestial board has already spoken with the hydrocálida, but for now nothing is closed.

HABEMUS MACHINIST 🔵😱 Martín Anselmi will be the new technical director of Cruz Azul, says TUDN. He was in the spotlight in Brazil and Racing, but Iván Alonso, the new sports director, took him away. 😎 ➡️ 38 years old. Champion in Ecuador and the South American Championship with Independiente del Valle. ✍🏻 pic.twitter.com/E3LONPraAy — Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) November 11, 2023

The value of the Querétaro youth squad is five million euros, according to the specialized page Transfermarkt.

✅ CONFIRMED: Pedro Aquino and Duvan Vergara will be new players of the Santos Laguna Club. pic.twitter.com/KQZ1pEwsr6 — El Córner México (@mexico_corner) June 6, 2023

In this sense, the idea is to obtain the pivot of Santos Laguna in exchange for the Colombian winger, who already plays for Torreón, but his loan ends in December.

The containment value is higher, but for La Pandilla there would be no problem in including more capital to secure its reinforcement.

Ramiro Sordo, a 23-year-old Argentine winger, is in the sights of Liga MX. The last market was claimed by Rayados. For now it is not confirmed that Monterrey is one of the interested parties, but it can be known that more than one club in Mexico is following him and Newell’s needs sales. pic.twitter.com/Wq6hjisJUb — Kery Ruiz (@KeryNews) November 14, 2023

The peculiarity of the Argentine is that he can perform in various positions on the attacking front.