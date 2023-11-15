It was defined the Play-In and the six qualified for the quarterfinals of the League of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MX. However, the Stove Football It continues to cook ahead of Clausura 2024.
Here are the latest news on rumors and possible signings:
After his good work in taking the reins of the Puebla after the departure of Eduardo Arcethe coach would have already reached a renewal with the club, as reported by the transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel. This link extension would have been activated by putting The Strip in the Leaguesince from the outset they told him that it was enough to be in the top ten.
After becoming a key piece in the operation of the America of the Brazilian strategist André Jardinethe youngest of the Dos Santos signed a renewal until 2024 with the option of adding one more year, as announced by the Record Diary.
The star offensive Necaxa had already sounded for ChivasHowever, now Blue Cross I would have set my sights on him.
The portal Halftime He reported that the celestial board has already spoken with the hydrocálida, but for now nothing is closed.
Finally, the arrival of the two is becoming a fact. Blue Cross. The Uruguayan would arrive as sports director instead of Oscar ‘Rabbit’ Pérezwhile the Argentine would leave behind the Valley Independent of Ecuador to take the reins after the end of the era of Joaquin Moreno.
In the past the midfielder had already been desired by Chivasbut now it is mentioned that given the refusal of Striped to let go of Jordi Cortizo and of Heriberto Juradowhich would already be tied up with The Machine, will seek to take the element of the Tolucathis according to the report of Ricardo Albarran of TV Azteca.
The value of the Querétaro youth squad is five million euros, according to the specialized page Transfermarkt.
According to the journalist Willie Gonzalezof Multimedia Sports, Striped I would be considering the Peruvian, who is liked by the Argentine coach Fernando Ortizhaving already had it under his command in America.
In this sense, the idea is to obtain the pivot of Santos Laguna in exchange for the Colombian winger, who already plays for Torreón, but his loan ends in December.
The containment value is higher, but for La Pandilla there would be no problem in including more capital to secure its reinforcement.
The figure of Newells Old Boys could reach the Liga MX due to the financial situation of the club. The 23-year-old forward has been prowling the halls of various clubs in Mexico, however, the names of those interested have not been revealed.
The peculiarity of the Argentine is that he can perform in various positions on the attacking front.
