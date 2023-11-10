There is still a date to complete the regular phase of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXBesides of Play-In and the LeagueHowever, as usual, the Stove Football Heading towards Closing 2024, it is already starting to sound.
Here is the latest news from C2024:
The middle Super Sports announced that the Argentine will renew with Pachuca in the coming months. The source indicated that the defender will meet with his representative to analyze the financial details.
The contract ends in June 2024, but it has already received the proposal to extend its relationship.
There is a lot of talk about the Argentine Emmanuel ‘Tito’ Villa to replace Oscar ‘Rabbit’ Pérez as sports director of Blue CrossHowever, it was revealed that the Uruguayan is one of the strongest options, since his proposal was liked.
The newspaper Super Sports He mentioned that the charrúa is already on Mexican soil and his arrival is fully agreed to propose a new project that will get La Maquina out of its bad moment.
In the past he already played this role with the National of Montevideo of his country, as well as in Pachucaalthough it was for too short a time.
According to the correspondent of TUDN in United States, Nico Bravothe Chilean is interested in playing for the Eagles of Americaas well as in The Los Angeles Galaxy.
The striker is about to end his contract with the Inter de Milanbut today he would be earning an annual salary of 3.2 million dollars, a fairly high figure, so the azulcrema club will have to analyze it carefully.
The Uruguayan continues to have ‘girlfriends’, since there has already been talk about different clubs in the Premier League from England, especially Evertonbut now his destiny points to the A series of Italy with the Naples.
According to the report of Saul Eaglethe directive of the America club will have a meeting with the leaders Parthenopeans to close the negotiation for the defense during the next few weeks, that is, during the FIFA date of November.
The source points out that the offer presented by the Italians is ‘irrejectionable’, which means it represents a million-dollar sale, remembering that it would be valued at over seven million dollars.
The Colombian of National Athletic of your country would be on the radar of Blue Cross. According Fox Sportsthe goalkeeper would be the first reinforcement of the cement workers, since he has important experience with his squad, in addition to the selection of Colombia.
In addition to this, its cost would only be considerable, so they would not have to spend so much. At 23 years old, the purslane player is valued at 3.5 million dollars on the specialized site Transfermarkt.
During the transmission of TUDNthe Argentinian William Franco revealed that the Ecuadorian would leave Stripednot only because of the injuries, but because the club would be analyzing the return of the Colombian, with whom he shares the position and who for now is on loan with Santos Laguna.
The coffee attacker will have to report to La Pandilla at the end of the season, while Red would go to MLSat least that’s what the journalist reported Willie Gonzalez.
After having closed Clausura 2023 as interim, the border board decided to continue its project by being a man of the house. The coach started the tournament very well, but Braves He ran out of gas as the days progressed and although he still has the possibility of entering the Play-Init is mentioned that he is already on the tightrope.
According to the journalist David Medranoin his column Record Diarythey are already looking for other options for C2024.
