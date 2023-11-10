Here is the latest news from C2024:

The contract ends in June 2024, but it has already received the proposal to extend its relationship.

🚨[EXCLUSIVO] Iván Alonso 🇺🇾 is the new sports director of Cruz Azul. He is already in Mexico. The only thing missing is the official announcement. 👇👇https://t.co/Z759zg9tED — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) November 9, 2023

The newspaper Super Sports He mentioned that the charrúa is already on Mexican soil and his arrival is fully agreed to propose a new project that will get La Maquina out of its bad moment.

In the past he already played this role with the National of Montevideo of his country, as well as in Pachucaalthough it was for too short a time.

The striker is about to end his contract with the Inter de Milanbut today he would be earning an annual salary of 3.2 million dollars, a fairly high figure, so the azulcrema club will have to analyze it carefully.

🚨FIRST LOW – The player, agent and board decided to take Napoli’s offer, starting with the next tournament Sebastián Cáceres will no longer be at Club América 🦅 pic.twitter.com/IEGX8caJe2 — 🦅GOD CUAUHTEMOC🦅 (@D1OSCuauhtemoc) November 10, 2023

According to the report of Saul Eaglethe directive of the America club will have a meeting with the leaders Parthenopeans to close the negotiation for the defense during the next few weeks, that is, during the FIFA date of November.

The source points out that the offer presented by the Italians is ‘irrejectionable’, which means it represents a million-dollar sale, remembering that it would be valued at over seven million dollars.

Cruz Azul is clear that it will hire a goalkeeper for 2024 and several options are being considered.

One of the goalkeepers he has in his portfolio is Kevin Mier🇨🇴

Who is he and how does he shortcut?👇👇👇https://t.co/zIDjTAEAmb — Tomás Ordoñez (@tomas_omx) November 8, 2023

In addition to this, its cost would only be considerable, so they would not have to spend so much. At 23 years old, the purslane player is valued at 3.5 million dollars on the specialized site Transfermarkt.

The coffee attacker will have to report to La Pandilla at the end of the season, while Red would go to MLSat least that’s what the journalist reported Willie Gonzalez.

According to the journalist David Medranoin his column Record Diarythey are already looking for other options for C2024.