There are still four dates left to complete the regular phase of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXBesides of Play-In and the LeagueHowever, as usual, the Stove Football Heading towards Closing 2024, it is already starting to sound.
Here is the latest news from C2024:
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Despite the criticism he continually receives, El Brujo is having a good time with the national team and Blue CrossFor this reason, there would be possibilities for him to return to Europe.
According to the information of SRgolazoa source close to the player has stated that the winger is wanted by teams in the Netherlands and Spain, the source even details that there would already be an initial offer, without revealing the details.
Given the possible loss of the Uruguayan defender Sebastian Caceres, America I would look for a replacement Eredivisie from the Netherlands.
According to the report of Saul Eagle, the azulcrema board is very advanced with the signing. Although it is not official due to the little information provided, the portal I amFootball indicated that the profile mentioned could be the Brazilian defender of the PSV Eindhovenwho would be within the budget by having an appraised value of 3 million, according to Transfermarkt.
After being left out of Tolucathere was speculation that the coach could take the reins of Costa Rica by being followed closely for a long time. However, the Costa Rican team has already chosen the Argentine Gustavo Alfarowho directed Ecuador in the 2022 World Cup.
Journalist Fernando Cevallos revealed that Chicharito is not going to renew his contract with The Los Angeles Galaxy. This sparked rumors about his next destination.
According to the source, the team of the MLS He will only renew the forward if he ‘accepts a substantial reduction in his salary’, something unlikely, which is why he would become a free agent after December 31.
Thanks to this, the historic scorer of the Mexican team is placed in Chivas either Striped.
In accordance with Willie Gonzalez, Striped It would give an outlet to both players. The board believes that the first has already completed his cycle with the club, while the second has not met expectations amid so many injuries. The objective of the royals is to go for a means of containment and a foreign extreme.
In addition to this, the journalist revealed that within the club they are not entirely happy with El Mellizo due to his personality, in addition to the board not liking a hazing that he did to the youth player. Cesar Garza.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Latest #transfer #news #Liga #heading #C2024 #Antuna #Ramalho #Chicharito #Funes #Mori #Rojas