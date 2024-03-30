The Liga MX is already playing Matchday 13 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament after a break due to the FIFA date. Now, the Stove Football continues because several teams are already thinking about the Opening 2024.
Here we leave you the latest news on registrations, cancellations and rumors:
The midfielder of Lion has constantly sounded to be reinforcement of Chivaswithout really happening due to different versions, one of them is its high price and another is because its goal is to reach Europe.
However, according to the journalist Kery Ruizthe U-23 team would not have a chance to go to the Old Continent due to the ups and downs they have had this season.
Thanks to this, Guadalajara would have a new opportunity to sign him, apart from another of the supposed reasons is that the rojiblanco club did not decide to hire him because Alexis Vega He postponed his stay in the fold.
The Uruguayan is doing well during his time in LionTherefore, it is related to the Blue CrossHowever, it would be somewhat difficult. The forward's priority is to go to Europe, and he also has a high chance of sneaking in with Uruguay to the Copa America 2024where it would have several reflectors.
According to the newspaper The universal, Cougars Yes, I would consider the signing of the Mexican defender from Tigers, since they want to have more options in banking. However, for now there is no type of approach.
The right back was close to reaching Blue Cross the past transfer market, however, the Porto of Portugal did not let him go even when the owner of his letter, the Ajax Amsterdam of the Netherlands did intend to negotiate it.
In the end, the negotiation could lead to a change because the World Cup player played his 20th game this Saturday with the Dragons and his purchase clause for four million euros was automatically activated, now La Maquina must enter into negotiations with the board of directors of the Portuguese club.
