This weekend, Matchday 11 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament is taking place, of the Liga MXHowever the Stove Football It doesn't stop and there are still rumors of signings for Apertura 2024, as well as of players who could leave Mexican soccer.
Here we leave you the latest news on rumors, ups and downs of the Liga MX:
The novel does not end. Although the Uruguayan was no longer called up for the last matches of the America To take care of him, this week he set foot in Coapa to train and stay in shape because his departure has not yet fallen.
According to the Argentine journalist Cesar Merlothe agreement between the azulcremas and the Portland Timbers of the MLS It is already closed and some contractual details remain to be finalized directly with Cabecita. The expectation is that the South American forward signs a three-year contract, with the option to extend it to four.
In addition to this, the source added that The Lumberjacks negotiate directly with Edgardo Lasalviacharrúa agent.
The negotiation of Jonathan Rodriguez continues to go well and in part it is thanks to the fact that the Argentine Striped declined the offer Portland Timbers.
According to the newspaper Super Sportsthe forward let La Pandilla know that, despite the offer of 15 million dollars from the club MLShis intention is to remain in the institution, and his desire to stay is due to the possibility of wearing the shirt of the Mexican team.
However, the media highlights that the Lumberjacks They will not throw in the towel and could launch a new offer.
The name of the player AEK Athens of Greece has begun to ring the last hours for Blue Crossthis according to the site Transfermarkt.
The Joker is not a starter with the Hellenic club and that is why he could return to Mexican soccer, however, he has a contract until June 30, 2025.
For a few weeks it was known that the Ecuadorian was with Queretaro to be able to stay after being left out of the Guayaquil City of his country. It was only now that Gallos Blancos made official the signing of the forward, who hopes to help the team qualify for the Play-In.
The hobby of Blue Cross She is happy with the team's present under the command of the Argentine coach Martin Anselmibut now they have already asked the strategist to go for the central midfielder of the Toluca for the next tournament. The recommendation comes because the light blue club does not have much replacement in the midfield.
Another of those who was rumored to leave Mexican football for Europe was the player from Blue Crosswhich was on the radar of Porto of Portugal and the Grenade from Spain, but for now he would be close to achieving his renewal with the La Noria club.
Adrian Esparza of TUDN revealed in Insiders that an issue in his clause is what was holding up the operation and that it would have to do with the side's European dream. Possibly, the clause would have a 'variant' in case a European team is willing to hire the La Maquina player and, in this way, the signing would be ready to put an end to the uncertainty.
The bad results have caused the Argentine coach Gustavo Lema ring to get out of the Cougars and among those who would raise their hand to replace him is the historic player of the Auriazul team.
According to the journalist Victor Lopezthe Paraguayan would be happy to work in Ciudad Universitaria and at some point manage it, however, it seems very early for him to be able to direct the first team taking into account that he has not had experience as a helmsman.
