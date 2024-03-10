Here we leave you the latest news on rumors, ups and downs of the Liga MX:

Thanks Jonathan Rodríguez! Turn the page and good luck in Gringolandia. pic.twitter.com/aGZwfQIgbw — RUBY 0️⃣0️⃣6️⃣ (@ONEPI3CE3DX2Y) March 10, 2024

According to the Argentine journalist Cesar Merlothe agreement between the azulcremas and the Portland Timbers of the MLS It is already closed and some contractual details remain to be finalized directly with Cabecita. The expectation is that the South American forward signs a three-year contract, with the option to extend it to four.

In addition to this, the source added that The Lumberjacks negotiate directly with Edgardo Lasalviacharrúa agent.

Maybe they are right that the Monterrey Soccer Club will never again offer 15MDD💵 for German Berterame🇦🇷. But I am sure that “Berte”🇦🇷 stayed because of what the team represents, what the fans represent, he is going to stay to win EVERYTHING about me, remember me. The team… pic.twitter.com/SKfOa47yR7 — Rayados Es Pasion (@RayadoEsPasion) March 6, 2024

According to the newspaper Super Sportsthe forward let La Pandilla know that, despite the offer of 15 million dollars from the club MLShis intention is to remain in the institution, and his desire to stay is due to the possibility of wearing the shirt of the Mexican team.

However, the media highlights that the Lumberjacks They will not throw in the towel and could launch a new offer.

From Greece there is a rumor that @Blue Cross I would be interested in hiring Rodolfo Pizarro Would you like it? pic.twitter.com/luZ9Tehzzo — Gambetita (@gambetita2020) March 8, 2024

The Joker is not a starter with the Hellenic club and that is why he could return to Mexican soccer, however, he has a contract until June 30, 2025.

Ayrton Preciado returns, now to Gallos Blancos!! pic.twitter.com/cnKTYDx2kS — Enrique Bermudez (@enriquebermudez) March 8, 2024

Adrian Esparza of TUDN revealed in Insiders that an issue in his clause is what was holding up the operation and that it would have to do with the side's European dream. Possibly, the clause would have a 'variant' in case a European team is willing to hire the La Maquina player and, in this way, the signing would be ready to put an end to the uncertainty.

According to the journalist Victor Lopezthe Paraguayan would be happy to work in Ciudad Universitaria and at some point manage it, however, it seems very early for him to be able to direct the first team taking into account that he has not had experience as a helmsman.