Here we leave you the latest news from rumors, ups and downs:

The midfielder plays with Spanish of the Second Division of Spain and is linked until June 2028, and is also represented by the same agent as El Maguito.

Ignacio Rivero renewed with La Maquina until 2026. We have a captain for a while 🇺🇾🫡 pic.twitter.com/eHfoqD5aJJ — CRUZ AZUL (@CruzAzul) March 15, 2024

According Francisco Arredondo of TUDN, the Tuzos would not see it wrong to release it to the local or foreign market, and they also have it valued at six million dollars. The offensive player's contract ends in the summer of 2025.

However, it would be complicated, since the Auriazul youth player recently renewed his relationship with La Pandilla.