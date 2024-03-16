This weekend, Matchday 12 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament is being played, of the Liga MXand despite this, ups and downs continue to sound both for the current semester and for Apertura 2024.
Here we leave you the latest news from rumors, ups and downs:
It's known that The Joker (AEK Athens) and the right side (Porto) are on the agenda Blue Crossbut according to the journalist Kery Ruizthey would also seek to sign the player from Necaxa and the two-time World Cup winner who is currently without a team, although the latter would be the most complicated.
According to the information on the portal I amFootballthe 23-year-old Spaniard would be polled by the America to replace his compatriot Alvaro Fidalgo in case of going to Europe in the summer market.
The midfielder plays with Spanish of the Second Division of Spain and is linked until June 2028, and is also represented by the same agent as El Maguito.
Blue Cross confirmed the renewal of the contract of the Uruguayan captain, who was close to ending his contract. Nacho has already signed and assured his presence in La Noria, at least until 2026.
There is no doubt that the Moroccan has become one of the greatest figures of the Liga MX in this tournament, which is why Pachuca He would be considering the idea of selling it for a million-dollar figure.
According Francisco Arredondo of TUDN, the Tuzos would not see it wrong to release it to the local or foreign market, and they also have it valued at six million dollars. The offensive player's contract ends in the summer of 2025.
The portal We are Pumas indicated that the National University would look for the central defender of Stripedespecially because he is an idol of the country and would please the fans, without leaving aside his seniority and experience.
However, it would be complicated, since the Auriazul youth player recently renewed his relationship with La Pandilla.
