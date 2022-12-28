After being eliminated from the SKY Cup at the hands of Cruz Azul, now the team of the eagles of america is preparing for its debut in the Clausura 2023 Tournament, when they face Querétaro.
For now, here we present you with the latest news about the blue-cream team: The Raúl Jiménez case, Juliá Araujo in sight and more.
The Raúl Jiménez case
In the last few hours, much has been said about a possible return of the Mexican player. Raul Alonso Jimenez.
Everything seems to indicate that the striker does not enter Wolverhampton’s plans due to his poor performance, so they would not look badly on his departure.
According to information from w sports, the club’s long pants are interested in repatriating the Mexican Wolf. At 31 years of age, Jiménez could say yes, as long as there is no formal offer from a European club.
Leo Suárez would stay
After passing through Santos Laguna, the Argentine player Leonardo Suarez He would be staying in the American team.
So far, there is information that the player would have a vote of confidence by Fernando Ortíz for the start of the next semester, although nothing is certain yet.
It should be noted that the footballer was active in the SKY Cup that served as a preseason for the team.
Julian Araujo in sight
One of the options that appear in America is Julian Araujo. The player continues to arouse the interest of the Americanists, however, for some reason the contract for the LA Galaxy right-back has not been finalized.
Kevin Alvarez walks away
Everything seems to indicate that the signing of Kevin Alvarez of the Tuzos del Pachuca will not be consummated. Although it is true that there is interest in between by the Azulcremas, the economic issue would be the main impediment to materialize.
Likewise, the directors of La Bella Airosa have made it clear that their ‘jewel’ will not leave, unless it is to Europe.
