For now, here we present you with the latest news about the blue-cream team: The Raúl Jiménez case, Juliá Araujo in sight and more.

Everything seems to indicate that the striker does not enter Wolverhampton’s plans due to his poor performance, so they would not look badly on his departure.

According to information from w sports, the club’s long pants are interested in repatriating the Mexican Wolf. At 31 years of age, Jiménez could say yes, as long as there is no formal offer from a European club.

So far, there is information that the player would have a vote of confidence by Fernando Ortíz for the start of the next semester, although nothing is certain yet.

It should be noted that the footballer was active in the SKY Cup that served as a preseason for the team.

Likewise, the directors of La Bella Airosa have made it clear that their ‘jewel’ will not leave, unless it is to Europe.