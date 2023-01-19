Matchday 2 of the 2023 Clausura Tournament, of the MX League, has already been played, but the teams still have until January 31 to make their moves, so América is still looking for someone for the right side.
However, after several attempts, names like Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy), Diego Barbosa (Atlas) Y Vladimir Loroña (Tigers)all of them already ruled out, but the Coapa club has more options.
These are the latest transfer news for the Eagles:
The Real Betis He continues to seek accommodation for the attacker after Braga terminated his loan, however, in Europe no interested parties have appeared and in Mexico America and Mexico raised their hands tigers.
In the case of the club that formed it, it has already been ruled out, since the sports director, Santiago BanosHe confessed that the youth squad was asking for two million dollars to return, something they rejected.
Now, the way is clear for the U, which would have no problem in fulfilling its conditions, since in the MLS They are also not willing to pay such an amount of money for someone who does not see minutes.
The Eagles They looked for the youth squad Pachuca will enter the possible transfer of the Uruguayan Federico VinasHowever, the Mexican World Cup player has no interest in moving to the cream-blue ranks, since his dream is to play in Europe, where he hopes to reach through the Tuzos.
Added to this, the feathered were made too much to pay ten million dollars for the defender.
The Uruguayan is one of the champion’s options Pachuca to reinforce the attack, as it is to the liking of the Uruguayan coach Guillermo Almadahaving as a big problem his high salary.
According to Halftimethe Eagles They would only let it go on sale, that is, not less than seven million dollars, something that the current monarch who was looking for a loan is not willing to pay.
The America was in talks to sign the left side of Saints Lagoonbut in the end they did not reach any agreement and the negotiations ended.
The lagoons asked for six million dollars for 80 percent of the pass, something that the Azulcrema team did not like, and the defender has a preference for making the leap to Europe.
The Spaniard renewed his contract until 2026. “We have reached an agreement to extend the contract of Álvaro Fidalgo; he deserves it, because he has shown the quality on and off the field to be an important and exemplary piece in this club ”Banos said.
In the end, the team’s sports director, Santiago BanosHe did not ensure that the transfer market is still closed for the club as it has possible departures or reinforcements.
