However, after several attempts, names like Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy), Diego Barbosa (Atlas) Y Vladimir Loroña (Tigers)all of them already ruled out, but the Coapa club has more options.

These are the latest transfer news for the Eagles:

In the case of the club that formed it, it has already been ruled out, since the sports director, Santiago BanosHe confessed that the youth squad was asking for two million dollars to return, something they rejected.

Now, the way is clear for the U, which would have no problem in fulfilling its conditions, since in the MLS They are also not willing to pay such an amount of money for someone who does not see minutes.

Kevin Álvarez, 10 million dollars that Pachuca was asking for from the @America club plus the loan from Federico Viñas. pic.twitter.com/DVzi2RrXoF — The PRODU (@ProduOficial) January 19, 2023

Added to this, the feathered were made too much to pay ten million dollars for the defender.

In accordance with @CLMerlothe Tuzos have the Uruguayan Federico Viñas in their sights. The journalist points out that there have already been contacts, and the team is expected to make a formal proposal for the 24-year-old striker. pic.twitter.com/ZhfENklRP6 — 🇲🇽 Tuzologia 🏆 (@Tuzologia) January 16, 2023

According to Halftimethe Eagles They would only let it go on sale, that is, not less than seven million dollars, something that the current monarch who was looking for a loan is not willing to pay.

América decides to withdraw from the intention they had to hire Omar Campos, Club Santos asked for 6 MDD for 80% of the player’s letter. Campos rejects the contact since he wants his departure to be to Europe. pic.twitter.com/3Y5UuFiyyu — Roberto Focal (@focalroberto) January 17, 2023

The lagoons asked for six million dollars for 80 percent of the pass, something that the Azulcrema team did not like, and the defender has a preference for making the leap to Europe.