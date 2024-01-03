The Liga MX transfer market is in full swing. Despite being the current champion of Mexican soccer, Club América seeks to strengthen its squad to fight again for the first places in the Clausura 2024 and win the two-time championship.
These are the latest news from América in the winter transfer market.
Through its social networks, Club América made the hiring of Cristian Calderón official. 'Chicote', who played in recent years with Chivas de Guadalajara, arrives at the Águilas as a free agent.
In this way, the Eagles ended their search for a left back.
Luis Fuentes, 37, renewed his contract with Club América for six more months, with the possibility of extending it for six more. In this way, Jardine already has his two left backs for Clausura 2024.
After the arrival of Cristian Calderón and the renewal of Luis Fuentes, there is no longer a place in America for Salvador Reyes. According to several journalistic reports, the Águilas will transfer the side to Necaxa for the next semester.
The player would travel to Aguascalientes this Thursday to present the medical exams and join the work of the Rayos. Reyes arrives on loan for one year with a purchase option.
Finally, Óscar Jiménez, substitute goalkeeper for the Águilas, would have agreed with the azulcrema board to renew his contract for six more months.
