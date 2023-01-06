Tomorrow the eagles of america They will be making their debut in the Clausura 2023 Tournament, when they meet against the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro on the field of the Estadio Azteca. However, an issue that is beginning to worry fans is about reinforcements.
So far, América has only added to its squad the signings of Israel Reyes and Luis Malagón, in addition to the renewal of Miguel Layún and the returns of Leonardo Suárez and Ramón Juárez.
However, in recent days it has been learned that those in long pants from Coapa already have two footballers in their sights for whom they will work at forced marches to begin negotiations.
Who are the prospects?
Julian Araujo
The first is Julian Araujo. Since the last contest, the LA Galaxy footballer has been the object of desire of the Americanists, however, the negotiations were cut short and did not prosper.
At 21 years of age, the right-back has a market value of around 6 million dollars, an amount that America would not mind disbursing for the sale of other items. Although the LA Galaxy could increase the amount, since he is one of the trusted men of coach Greg Vanney,
Julián Araujo has played a total of 109 games with the Los Angeles team, getting 2 goals and 14 assists.
Diego Barbosa
Finally, another of the footballers that America has in its sights is Diego Barbosa. The defender of the Zorros del Atlas was one of the main people responsible for the red and black team ending the streak of more than 50 years of titles, in addition, he was a factor for the two-time championship.
The Mexican right-back has a cost in the leg market of 1.80 million dollars, a modest amount compared to that of Araujo. At the time the negotiations had cooled down, although again the high command of the Coapa club would have resumed the talks.
Until now, the 26-year-old element has played a total of 84 games with the Guadalajara, with a record of 4 goals and the same number of assists.
