This weekend the 2023 Opening Tournament returns, of the MX League, after the stoppage for the League Cup 2023However, Stove Football continues because the clubs have until September to sign.
Here are the latest news on hires, kills and rumors:
According super sportsFinally, the signing of the Uruguayan with Bravos de Juárez is closed. The operation was closed in a figure close to three and a half million dollars for 50 percent of the pass, which was beneficial for the Workshops of Cordoba from Argentina.
At the same time, the medium super sports announced that the negotiations for the Colombian forward of Workshops of Cordoba are in their final stage and everything indicates that it will also be integrated into juarez.
Although it has sounded to return home with Rayados, the representative of the Tecatito He came out to deny that there were talks between the royal club and Seville.
“Interesting them, they may be interested, but we never started negotiating anything”said matias bunge to the Diary AS Mexico.
It should be remembered that the attacker has a contract with the nervionenses until June 30, 2025.
Incredible as it may seem, the attacker would be in talks to reinforce Cruz Azul, at least he revealed it himself.
“We are in talks with your Cruz Azul, where I was once. It was a very great year, we are still working on it, but I do see Mexican soccer as a bit closed. Right now I am in talks, possibly it will be outside of Mexico again and as I have said, I have just turned 34, I am strengthened and maybe it still gives me another year “explained to Hi! Sports TV.
As the transfer specialist had anticipated Fernando Esquivelthe midfielder left Necaxa behind to join the ranks of Mazatlan.
The pivot up in final transfer for the next four years.
The Yuca said goodbye to the Mazatlan to join the ranks of Puebla. The striker arrives on loan until the end of Apertura 2023, with the option to extend.
As well as juarez is being reinforced with players from Workshops of Cordoba, is also providing footballers. The Argentine striker was bought and will sign for the next three years.
Although at first there was talk of the possibility of the Uruguayan striker staying with Pachuca, after not convincing in the Real Oviedo of Spain, in the end he was loaned to the belgrano from Argentina. The deal includes an option to purchase in June 2024 for 80 percent of his letter.
Although it rang to reinforce juarez, Chivas either Unionthe Mexican striker will remain with Central Rosary in the Argentine Super League. This is due to the fact that the club has guaranteed him a greater number of minutes.
In accordance with Fernando Esquivel, América probes the signing of the Chilean defender. For now there is contact with the agent and intermediaries, however, there is no formal offer. The player of AS Monaco of France is valued at ten million euros.
The Chilean does not enter plans Blue Cross and for this reason, the team would be looking to accommodate him along with the Uruguayan Christian Tabó in a package, agreeing to pay a percentage of his salary. Xolos is the club that the cement growers approached.
In the same way, the Uruguayan has been offered to Santos Laguna, without them having responded to the offer. In addition to this, the winger continues to be offered to León, where the deal would be a transfer and purchase option.
This week it was revealed that the right-back was wanted by Chivas, however, it was pure smoke.
The player of Ajax Amsterdam He received offers from big teams in Europe and in the next few days he will decide where he will play, at least that’s what the journalist revealed. Fabrizio Romano.
If some thought that the signing of the Spaniard with the Americathe reality is that it was never on file, since the same sports director, Santiago Banosinformed that the economic claims of the defense are very high of what the MX League. In the end, he revealed that he did chat with the representative of the world champion, but that’s it.
According to the journalist Armando Melgar of Fox Sports, Blue Cross is interested in incorporating the forward of the Puebla. In the absence of a ‘9’, that would be one of the many options for La Máquina.
