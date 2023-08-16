Here are the latest news on hires, kills and rumors:

🚨Michael Santos leaves Talleres for Juárez: the operation is around US$3,500,000 with a good form of payment for the Cordovan team.

*️⃣Se final details for the departure of Diego Valoyes for the same club. pic.twitter.com/ahY7ISUT3I — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) August 15, 2023

✅ Michael Santos leaves for Mexico with Valoyes

💰 Both will play for Juárez in exchange for

➖ Diego Valoyes leaves Talleres for US$10m

➖ Michael Santos leaves Talleres for US$ 3.5m

Andrés Fassi, the President of the T, is also the sports director of the Mexican team pic.twitter.com/JTEifLUZE0 — Petit Football (@PetitFootball) August 15, 2023

#Halftime Representative of ‘Tecatito’ denies negotiations

Matías Bunge, representative of Jesús Manuel Corona, assured that they have not begun to negotiate with Rayados about a possible return of “Tecatito” to the club. https://t.co/ofidgFOARU pic.twitter.com/ipfxXFyyTl – La Prensa.mx (@laprensamx) August 15, 2023

“Interesting them, they may be interested, but we never started negotiating anything”said matias bunge to the Diary AS Mexico.

It should be remembered that the attacker has a contract with the nervionenses until June 30, 2025.

🚨🚂 Cruz Azul is in talks for the signing of Marco Fabián. 🗞️ This was confirmed by the player himself in an interview for @HiSportsTV 🔴 After corroborating, still nothing advanced: 🚂 offers a maximum of 1 year, but with low economic claims. Management underway 🔜⏳ 📸 [@enripl] pic.twitter.com/MbF37lmZQa — Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) August 16, 2023

“We are in talks with your Cruz Azul, where I was once. It was a very great year, we are still working on it, but I do see Mexican soccer as a bit closed. Right now I am in talks, possibly it will be outside of Mexico again and as I have said, I have just turned 34, I am strengthened and maybe it still gives me another year “explained to Hi! Sports TV.

🚨⚓ OFFICIAL. José Joaquín Esquivel is a new Mazatlán FC player. Finally, he arrives in Definitive Transfer, signing for the next 4 years.#CONFERMED#FOOTBALLSTUFA#OFFICIAL 📸 [@enripl] pic.twitter.com/JadEjL3Ol5 — Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) August 16, 2023

The pivot up in final transfer for the next four years.

🚨🎽 OFFICIAL. Miguel Sansores is a new player for Club Puebla. 🔴 Assignment until the end of the tournament, option to extension.#CONFERMED#OFFICIAL#FOOTBALLSTUFA 📸 [@enripl] pic.twitter.com/VKHkTTRFi8 — Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) August 16, 2023

🚨 Tomás Molina is reinforcement of Workshops.

*️⃣The club bought the pass from Juárez and, in the next few hours, the medical examination will be done and he will sign for 3 years. #Done deal pic.twitter.com/9OVbnAbed7 — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) August 14, 2023

OFFICIAL the arrival of striker Nicolás Schiappacasse at #Belgranoloan with a purchase option of 1.1 million dollars for 80% of his file, Uruguayan striker with many conditions and good news, the Pachuca group is the owner of his file. pic.twitter.com/eHvZNXjufw — -Nahuel Ferreira- (@nahuelfutbol) August 15, 2023

Luca Martínez Dupuy (22|🇲🇽🇦🇷) was active in the “preseason” of Rosario Central, the Mexican striker scored the only goal for his team. ⚽ On his assignment, it is ruled out. ❌

With the departure of Veliz, Luca aims to have more minutes and fight for ownership, HE STAYS. pic.twitter.com/CpLcdGy4l5 — Felix Rios (@Sangresudoryft1) August 13, 2023

🚨🦅 America probes the signing of Guillermo Maripán. One of the main op. of the Club in Europe. 🔴 Club in contact with Agent and intermediaries, still without formal offer and without direct contacts with Monaco. 🔵 The player is valued at €10M. 🗞️ FIRST: @__ca1916__

📸 @enripl pic.twitter.com/qrHU0MT1xr — Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) August 14, 2023

Given the incessant search for a team for Iván Morales, the possibility of re-registering him with #Blue Cross but in the machine everything is possible. pic.twitter.com/750Fubpm4I — I AM HEAVENLY (@soycelestemx) August 14, 2023

🚨🦁 After the operation by Mauro Lainez fell days ago, Christian Tabó was recently offered to León. 🔴 There are contacts with intermediaries/Cruz Azul to find out conditions. 🔴 It would be on loan and op. purchase, even without formal procedures initiated. All verbal. pic.twitter.com/wbzILyYBJv — Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) August 15, 2023

Not even who wants you in the biggest! 😒 Jorge Sánchez has ruled out playing with “Chivas” after some rumors placed him at Club Guadalajara, there is talk that Ajax would have sold him without him noticing. 🐐❌ The note: https://t.co/qzv4dqJfhg… pic.twitter.com/bjGLnjyqSY – Plano Deportivo (@PlanoDeportivo) August 15, 2023

The player of Ajax Amsterdam He received offers from big teams in Europe and in the next few days he will decide where he will play, at least that’s what the journalist revealed. Fabrizio Romano.

THERE WAS NO BOMB! 😥 RECORD was able to confirm that the América board did contact the player Sergio Ramos, but the defender’s economic claims exceed Coapa’s budget despite the fact that they stretched the offer as much as possible. ✍️ @v_ddiaz 👉🏼… pic.twitter.com/sBSVIYDnAH – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) August 14, 2023