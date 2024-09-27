Although the summer transfer market has already closed, there are still several rumors of the Stove Football in the Liga MXalready thinking about the future Closing 2025.
Here we leave you the latest news:
The lack of goal in Chivas continues to wreak havoc, which is why they would already have their latest scoring champion in mind for the next semester. According to the information in the section Brava Bar from the portal The Universalthe board will be looking for reinforcements for the attack and the Tamaulipas would be willing to negotiate for a possible return.
However, the network breaker has a current contract with the Sporting Kansas City of the MLS until the end of 2026 and because of that it is difficult to sign him, given that he has a high cost, in addition to being a Franchise Player for the North American club.
Various rumors put the coach Chivasthe Argentine Fernando Gagoin it Boca Juniors from his country, so his departure is up in the air.
With all these rumors, the journalist from ESPN, Jesus Bernalrevealed that these are the three possible names to replace him. The Louse who is currently working on FOX Sports, The Turkdespite having his coaching staff in Cougarsin addition to Larcamonwho ended his relationship with Cruzeiro from Brazil.
Despite what is said, from Argentina some media indicate that the Boca Juniors He is not on Pintita’s trail. In any case, the Olé Diary mentioned that the directive of Chivas seeks to renew its helmsman.
According to the portal The Sports Crack, Necaxa has the Colombian striker in his portfolio River Platewith the technician Marcelo Gallardo determined not to put obstacles in the way of exit for the next championship. Another who also came up to ask about El Colibrí was the Tolucaas well as clubs of the MLS.
