The League Cup 2023 between Liga MX and MLS is about to come to an end, for this reason, next week the Torneo Apertura 2023 will be back.
Added to this, Stove Football does not end, since the clubs still have until September to make their last moves.
Here we leave you the latest news on registrations, cancellations and rumors of the A2023:
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
With the loss of the Argentine German Berterame Due to a broken foot, Rayados would be looking for a striker. Although the attacker Boca Juniors He sounds strong to put on the Pachuca jacket, the Albiazul board would not waste time and could sign him because they would have no problem paying him his salary, approximately 62 million pesos.
The Venezuelan striker returns to Portugalcoming from Athletic Morelia of the expansion league. The attacker will join Madeiran National One year loan with purchase option.
The Águilas del América would be looking to make a ‘bombshell’ in the transfer market with the incorporation of the Spanish defender, former del real Madrid. Various media indicate that the Azulcremas would be offering seven million dollars per season, which would be the highest salary in the history of the MX League. At the same time, it would be a year with the option of another one. The world champion’s agent asked for time to decide.
Another of the names to reinforce the defense is the Dutchman, who is completely free after defending the colors of the Inter de Milan.
Now, the thing would be viable because according to the portal fichajes.netthe defender gets three million euros a year, a salary that is very close to what they offer for Cesar Monteswho is with him Spanish.
The dispute for the Uruguayan continues. He Al Khaleej Saudi Arabia launched its offer of 3.5 million dollars for the letter and a three-year contract and is now awaiting a response from Workshops of Cordoba. If the deal is confirmed, Cruz Azul would lose another of its attacking options.
However, another Aztec team raises its hand and it is the Bravos de Juárez, which would put 3.5 million dollars on the table for the entire chip, the same as the Arabs.
This weekend, the transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel announced that the containment will be low from Necaxa, having as possible destinations Puebla or Pachuca, although it was also offered to Chivas and Pumas without any response. However, a few hours later, it was reported that the Olympic medalist will play with the Mazatlan.
The Argentine journalist Nahuel Ferreira informed that the defense of the selection of Venezuela will be a new player Necaxa. The source details that there is a full word agreement for a one and a half year contract, missing only the signature.
The last club of the Venezuelan was the Curitiba from Brazil.
It becomes clear that juarez He doesn’t want to pay the penalty again for being at the bottom of the quotient, so he keeps looking for reinforcements.
The Uruguayan midfielder will become his signing, since there is an agreement between the team and Workshops of Cordoba for the assignment of one year with an option to buy.
He Tecatito would be returning to the club that saw him born: striped. Fernando Esquivel commented that the cadre regio would have reached a principle in accordance with the Seville of Spain, which would be around ten million dollars, in the absence of contractual details.
At last the novel came to an end. He Tooth He became a reinforcement for León, coming from Tigres. The agreement was for a definitive transfer of three million dollars. The Uruguayan traveled this weekend to Bajío to carry out medical tests and sign until 2025.
Another of the possible reinforcements for the Bravos is the Colombian end of Workshops of Cordobaafter launching an offer of around six million dollars for one hundred percent of the letter.
The son of the former national team would be about to live a new phase with the Necaxa. There is already a verbal agreement between all parties so that the midfielder leaves the Puebla and strengthen the Rays.
It finally became official. The Argentine striker leaves the Blue Cross to join the lanus of his country. His time in Mexico was discreet because in 19 league games he only scored one goal.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Latest #transfer #news #Liga #A2023 #Ramos #Vrij #Esquivel #Cancellor #Oliva #Valoyes
Leave a Reply