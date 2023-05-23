We start Tuesday with the latest news and rumors of the transfer market. From the situation of Vini Jr, to the possible announcement of the signing of Bellingham, going through the latest statements by Harry Kane:
The Brazilian is on the verge of reaching his limit, and the latest information suggested that he could threaten to leave Real Madrid, but that option has vanished. His love for the club won’t let him have to ditch the club from his life to continue his career.
Real Madrid will send its first proposal in the coming days and it is speculated that the operation will be around €100M plus variables. The player and the club have all the personal terms agreed upon and it could become official when the Bundesliga ends.
”We cannot live on memories. We need to build a new stadium to increase revenue. We are competing in the transfer market with the last qualifiers in the Premier who have a higher financial capacity,” said the AC Milan Sports Director.
”Enzo seems lost, I feel a little sorry for him. It seems the case with many of the Chelsea players at the moment. We’ll give him the benefit of the doubt, he was excellent at the World Cup. The only thing the Chelsea players want is for the season to end,” said Jamie Redknapp, a former England player.
”I would like to congratulate Arthur as his loan spell comes to an end. His professionalism and ability were clear to everyone who worked with him, but he will not continue,” said the German coach at a press conference.
”We have a great summer ahead of us and a lot of things to change to be successful again. Ultimately, my goal now is to enjoy this last week as much as possible and try to finish with a win,” confessed the Tottenham player.
Gundogan’s future is still up in the air. The player has a renewal offer on the table, but he is not sure what his future will be. City wants to keep him, or wants to renew, and now the English newspaper The Athletic reports that Arteta’s Arsenal also wants to take over the midfielder’s services and will make him an offer to switch sides this summer.
Without any doubt, Dusan Vlahovic is going to be one of the names of the summer. His potential performance, Allegri placing him on the starting ramp and the complicated situation of Juventus put him on the market. There are many clubs interested in the services of the Serbian forward, and now ESPN publishes that Chelsea have also been interested in him. The operation would be around €80M.
Emery wants to continue growing with Aston Villa and wants to make it a club that can fight with the best in the Premier. The English club makes official the arrivals at its sports management of Alberto Benito and Pablo Rodríguez from Real Betis and Villarreal. respectively. Alberto brings a wealth of experience and a global network to the organization and will work alongside Rob Mackenzie in a global technical role. Pablo will act as a member of the coaching staff and senior scout.
