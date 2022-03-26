These are the main news and the most interesting rumors about transfers in European football:
The mattress team is still committed to reinforcing the right-handed plot of defense. Trippier’s exit in extremis has left that position unpopulated, and the Pole is the best positioned to occupy it.
A week ago both footballers seemed to have rejected the renewal proposal of the Catalan team, but the latest information that comes to us from Barcelona is that both positions are getting closer to reaching an agreement.
The Sassuolo star is a foot and a half out, and that is because his current team has already valued him: 25 million euros. Juve and Inter are disputing the signing.
Not even the leaders of the culé club are capable of reaching an agreement to decide what to do with the Frenchman. At this point it does not seem to be clear to the player himself.
The skilled Spanish midfielder who is being key for Milan to appear again in the fight for the Scudetto would be part of the whites’ future plans. Milan has a purchase option of 22 million.
The details of the operation are practically closed and only the official announcement remains. It is possible that it will be delayed so that the fans do not pay for it with the Ivorian between now and the end of the season.
Real Madrid, aware of the Sevillian’s situation, has already begun to consider its future without the figure of Dani Ceballos. It is said that he has done it with what was once his team: Real Betis.
Bayern’s intention to sign Haaland would allow Lewandowski to achieve a peaceful exit from the club. Everything indicates that the Polish striker wants to try a different league before his retirement.
#Latest #transfer #news #rumours #Cash #Haaland #Kessié #Araújo #Gavi
