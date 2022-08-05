Here are the latest transfer news and rumours:

🚨There is already an agreement!🚨 Rayados and César Montes accept the offer from Dinamo Moscow https://t.co/GKsRpP38o1 pic.twitter.com/ZHsBbB8ksK — Halftime (@halftime) August 4, 2022

The Rayados defender has an offer close to ten million dollars, seven million in cash and three in variables, with a three-year contract with the option of another.

The Russian club’s offer meets the expectations of both parties, so his departure is very feasible.

However, due to the war that the country has with Ukraine, it has not been possible to transfer the money to Mexico, he said. willie gonzalez.

“Russia was blocked from all international money transfers. They have not found a way to get the money out of Russia”he indicated.

ANOTHER TO EUROPE! ✈️ Santiago Naveda (21) will be a new Miedz Legnica player 🇵🇱. (via @jovenesfutmx) pic.twitter.com/ldVY59atqK – The Tri Universe 🇲🇽 (@ElTriUniverso) August 4, 2022

The midfielder will play with the miedz with the aim of adding more minutes and will seek to help the Polish team to get out of the relegation zone.

Another Mexican in the Belgian league? Omar Campos would be in Anderlecht’s sights, but his transfer depends on Manchester City. Find out: https://t.co/bl5wKtudjw #OmarCampos #Saints #Anderlecht pic.twitter.com/lss2haI2KD – Sports Plan (@PlanoDeportivo) August 4, 2022

According to AS Journalthe citizens They already made the first offer for the Spanish element, so the Lagunero soccer player has a high chance of going to the Jupiler Pro League.

Jorge Sánchez to Ajax is a signing that I never would have imagined he would report on MDF✍️ But I like it very much. We wish you the best 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/GjsPFLIFjq – Carlos Reynoso (@DeportesKC) August 5, 2022

Even on his Twitter account, the club of the eredivisie published the photo of a soccer player who wears the usual blue and yellow colors of the Eagles.

The Coapa team will keep a percentage of the 24-year-old soccer player’s letter, receiving at least five million dollars.

Also, the journalist Mike Verweij He affirms that the contract is for five years, lacking only the agreement with those from Coapa, who seek to sell only 70 percent of the pass.

“To play in #Mexico It would be a great leap”: Brian Rodríguez on the possibility of going to the #Americahttps://t.co/ZksEU5SIzm pic.twitter.com/2tgdxCI7al — Halftime (@halftime) August 4, 2022

Regarding the opportunity to wear the cream-blue jacket, the Uruguayan indicated that it would be something exciting and a great leap in his career, leaving everything in the hands of his representative.

“America and playing in Mexico would be a great leap for me, a great league. I have listened. I leave that in the hands of my representative, who is surely working on it”he declared.

Added to this, the decision to join the capital team does not look bad because some of his compatriots have spoken well of Aztec football.

With information from @martindelp in @deelvarpod , Jesús Hernández 🇲🇽 (18) a youth squad from Querétaro, is very close to becoming a new player for Elche 🇪🇸, a team from the first division of Spain. It is mentioned that details are still missing, but everything indicates that it will be his destiny.🛫 pic.twitter.com/GLtuvcIpgB – Julio Rodríguez (@julioordz10) August 3, 2022

He has already played 114 minutes with the first team since Apertura 2021.

LEAVE SCRATCHES!🚨 Jonathan González has a new team:https://t.co/PD49E2Xsjy pic.twitter.com/5ORuPIV5N9 – SuperL1der MX (@superlidermx) August 4, 2022

The Mexican-American will go on loan for six months with a purchase option to minnesota united,

He will remain with the Loones until the end of the 2022 season.

This is your new house, Ramiro! The Argentine arrives to reinforce the defensive defense @funesmoriofi25. Welcome to Blue Cross! 💙#BlueForLife pic.twitter.com/VGuPOp1YP8 – BLUE CROSS (@CruzAzul) August 4, 2022

“This is your new home, Ramiro! The Argentine arrives to reinforce the defensive defense. Welcome to Cruz Azul!”published the cement club.

He moves away from Liga MX! Omar Govea has offers to go to soccer in Greecehttps://t.co/48ihcBxhGK pic.twitter.com/ENheGBW5kQ — Halftime (@halftime) August 3, 2022

The midfielder has received offers from Greek football, among them is the AEK of Athenswhere is your countryman Orbelin Pineda.

In these moments the canterano of the America is looking at the options.

🏆 Uruguayan Championship 2021

🏆 Super Cup 2022

🥇 Closing Tournament 2021 ✅ 69 matches

⚽️ 16 goals Club Atlético Peñarol’s thanks to Pablo Ceppelini. Good luck in your new challenges! pic.twitter.com/A2JBmTFCaT – PEÑAROL (@OfficialCAP) August 3, 2022

The whole of La Noria will be the one who decides whether to go on loan, by definitive transfer or if it will remain as a cement plant.

🇵🇾 Despite having approaches from South American clubs, Ángel Romero wants to stay in #Blue Cross; however, she knows that if 🚂 doesn’t offer her something “good” for him and his family, then she will have to find a place in another club. At the moment the negotiations are locked. pic.twitter.com/IVD3HEPMSa – Let’s talk about Blue (@Hablemosdelazul) August 4, 2022

He is Juan Pablo Ozuna, 18 years old, he is the jewel of Toluca, in June he finished his contract and decided to go to trial with Braga and Lyon, when he finished his trial in Europe, he returned to San Luis, was training and even had minutes in a preseason game#TwitterDevils pic.twitter.com/TWdUzL2xeI – Cecilio De Fernández (@CecilioVolpi) August 1, 2022

The 18-year-old player will wear the Atlético San Luis jersey.

The @AtletideSanLuis has loaned out 20-year-old footballer David Rodriguez to USL Phoenix Rising. The attacker had not had minutes with the first team so far in the tournament.#luckyDavid pic.twitter.com/DYo453RKX0 – Atleti Rules (@AtletiRules) August 4, 2022