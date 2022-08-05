The Liga MX Opening Tournament 2022 is still in motion and Stove Football continues, since the clubs have until September 5 to close players who are active abroad.
Here are the latest transfer news and rumours:
According to the journalist Ruben Rodriguez, The puppy already said yes to dynamo moscow from Russia and would be closing his transfer before the end of the week.
The Rayados defender has an offer close to ten million dollars, seven million in cash and three in variables, with a three-year contract with the option of another.
The Russian club’s offer meets the expectations of both parties, so his departure is very feasible.
However, due to the war that the country has with Ukraine, it has not been possible to transfer the money to Mexico, he said. willie gonzalez.
“Russia was blocked from all international money transfers. They have not found a way to get the money out of Russia”he indicated.
The youth squad of America is strongly interested in Poland, so he will leave on loan for a year with a purchase option, the journalist announced Ruben Rodriguez.
The midfielder will play with the miedz with the aim of adding more minutes and will seek to help the Polish team to get out of the relegation zone.
The left side of Santos Laguna is in the orbit of the Anderlecht of Belgium, however, everything depends on the Manchester Cityas the team seeks to acquire Sergio Gomezcurrent left side of the Belgian team.
According to AS Journalthe citizens They already made the first offer for the Spanish element, so the Lagunero soccer player has a high chance of going to the Jupiler Pro League.
The Ajax Amsterdam I would have already launched an offer for the right side of the America and according to Halftimethe operation is closed in order to travel to European soil.
Even on his Twitter account, the club of the eredivisie published the photo of a soccer player who wears the usual blue and yellow colors of the Eagles.
The Coapa team will keep a percentage of the 24-year-old soccer player’s letter, receiving at least five million dollars.
Also, the journalist Mike Verweij He affirms that the contract is for five years, lacking only the agreement with those from Coapa, who seek to sell only 70 percent of the pass.
With the departure of Spanish Jorge Mere a Mazatlanthe America released a place as a foreigner and would be looking for a striker, sounding the name of the Uruguayan from Los Angeles F.C. of the mls.
Regarding the opportunity to wear the cream-blue jacket, the Uruguayan indicated that it would be something exciting and a great leap in his career, leaving everything in the hands of his representative.
“America and playing in Mexico would be a great leap for me, a great league. I have listened. I leave that in the hands of my representative, who is surely working on it”he declared.
Added to this, the decision to join the capital team does not look bad because some of his compatriots have spoken well of Aztec football.
The youth squad from Querétaro is in negotiations to reach the Elche from Spain, thanks to his good performances with the club’s youth teams and the under-20 team.
He has already played 114 minutes with the first team since Apertura 2021.
After losing prominence in recent years, the midfielder from scratched goes to the mls to reclaim his career.
The Mexican-American will go on loan for six months with a purchase option to minnesota united,
He will remain with the Loones until the end of the 2022 season.
It was finally made official. The Argentine defender was announced as a reinforcement for Cruz Azul, from the Al Nassr from Saudi Arabia.
“This is your new home, Ramiro! The Argentine arrives to reinforce the defensive defense. Welcome to Cruz Azul!”published the cement club.
The Mexican put an end to his adventure in Belgium and although he dreamed of reaching the MX League either mlsTurns out it wouldn’t.
The midfielder has received offers from Greek football, among them is the AEK of Athenswhere is your countryman Orbelin Pineda.
In these moments the canterano of the America is looking at the options.
The Argentine did not convince the Penarol of Uruguay and finished the loan, so he must return to Blue Cross to find out what their fate will be.
The whole of La Noria will be the one who decides whether to go on loan, by definitive transfer or if it will remain as a cement plant.
The Paraguayan who militates in Blue Cross continues to arouse interest Boca Juniors. Nevertheless, the twin has not renewed his contract with the celestial club, so the Xeneizes They seek to tempt him.
The striker did not convince the olympique de lyon and the SC Bragaso he returns to Mexico, but he will not do it with the club that formed him, Toluca.
The 18-year-old player will wear the Atlético San Luis jersey.
The steering wheel of Athletic San Luis will play on loan for the next three months with the phoenix rising of the USL from the United States.
At 20 years of age, he did not accumulate minutes in the first team, but he did with the U-20.
