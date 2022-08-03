Here are the latest transfer news and rumours:

Leave the Belgian league! Omar Govea could reach the #MLSit is the desire of several teamshttps://t.co/V0w19o7TeU pic.twitter.com/PndrmYeHmo — Halftime (@halftime) August 1, 2022

According to ‘Total Soccer MX’the midfielder is closely followed by an American team, whose name was not given.

Recently it had been mentioned that it also did not look bad to return to the MX Leagueabove all due to an alleged interest of the Mazatlanhowever, would prefer to go to the United States.

🚨 Al Shabab sounded out Juan Dinenno, but there is no offer. Here the latest information. 👇👇https://t.co/8HMkeqDr00 – César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) August 2, 2022

With information from ‘Super Sporty’it is mentioned that for now there has been no progress in the negotiation because there was hardly a request for conditions.

The Poison He renewed his contract with the Auriazul team until 2024 and there is talk of a termination clause that is between eight and ten million dollars.

NEW ADVENTURE 🏴‍☠️ The directives of America and Mazatlán have already reached an agreement for the transfer of Jorge Meré to the Cañonero team 🟣 This with information from @AlexAlfaro48 ✍️#TeGiveMoreEmotions #Mere #America #mazatlan pic.twitter.com/D75wRUCxEy – The Eighth Sports (@laoctavasports) August 2, 2022

It will be this Friday when the defender will be presented to the fans, arriving on loan, after not entering the plans of the Argentine coach of America, Ferdinand Ortiz.

And regarding America and Mazatlan, the Cañoneros board is very satisfied with Nicolás Benedetti. His loan ends this tournament and they will do everything they can to keep him.https://t.co/w0bkJIwAwn – Alejandro Alfaro (@AlexAlfaro48) August 2, 2022

In the purple box they are happy with the performance of the Poet and they would seek to renew their loan or try to reach an agreement with the azulcrema board to buy the definitive pass.

César Montes will make the decision… 😮 👇 DETAILS 👇 https://t.co/8wZhjmbWSy — ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) August 3, 2022

The sports director of the club, Duilio Davinoannounced that he had already received an offer for The puppywhich they are analyzing.

In addition to this, the analysis is because they do not want to get into a conflict, after Russian football is frowned upon by the war conflict that exists between Russia and Ukraine.

“César is obviously interested in listening, in reviewing and if it is good for him and for everyone he is available to explore”indicated David.

With information from @kerynews , Alan Montes 🇲🇽 (21) would be close to signing with Burgos, a team from the second division of Spain 🇪🇸. The offer is said to be attractive and negotiations are advanced. We will see, but the legion of Mexicans in Europe could increase.🔁✅ pic.twitter.com/vuYSDgA7cX – Julio Rodríguez (@julioordz10) August 1, 2022

Through social networks, Kerry Ruiz indicated that the operation is at 99 percent, so it will probably not take long to become official.

The almost 22-year-old central defender currently plays for Necaxa.

CARLOS ACEVEDO RENEWS CONTRACT UP TO 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣7️⃣! The best player from Santos Laguna, made in a quarry, from the Comarca Lagunera. 💚🧤 pic.twitter.com/i4a4O8kHWP — Warrior Sentiment. (@FeelingG1) August 1, 2022

“It is an institution that I have always loved and extending the bond means a lot to me”said the doorman.

Ramiro Funes Mori is already in CDMX! 😎 The defender arrived in the country to close his signing with Cruz Azul 🔥🚂https://t.co/6rZZ0HD7gM pic.twitter.com/d9kn4CshOV – Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) August 3, 2022

The Twin will carry out the corresponding medical examinations to subsequently sign your contract.

Just this Monday, the defender said goodbye to his teammates Al Nassr.

🚨LAST MINUTE!🇧🇪🇳🇱 According to @UnicoSantista Feyenoord and Anderlecht would be the teams seeking the services of Omar Campos. One of the best young wingers right now ✅ pic.twitter.com/BPV7synvRx – Young Soccer Players MX (@Jovenesfutmx) August 1, 2022

According to the sports communicator Kerry Ruizboth the Belgian team and the Feyenoord from the Netherlands have shown interest, although without a formal offer.

The source indicated that the interest of the Rotterdam team has existed for weeks, but everything would have cooled down and in the case of the Anderlecht everything would depend on the sale of its current side.

🥹 With ‘Caminos De Guanajuato’ in the background, Santiago Colombatto said goodbye to León. Thanks for everything and good luck in your new projects! #Fieramania pic.twitter.com/e3a12hWQ4m – Fieramania (@FieramaniaMX) August 2, 2022

According to the journalist Cesar Luis Merloeverything is done, because he had the green light from the board and coaching staff to go to Europe.

In their social networks, the border residents announced that the nationalized Tico will defend the Youth.