The 2022 Opening Tournament of the MX League has started and the Stove Football continues, since the clubs have until September 5 to close players who are active abroad.
Here are the latest transfer news and rumours:
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
The Mexican did not see as much action as he would have liked with the Zulte-Warengem from Belgium, so he could be heading towards MLS.
According to ‘Total Soccer MX’the midfielder is closely followed by an American team, whose name was not given.
Recently it had been mentioned that it also did not look bad to return to the MX Leagueabove all due to an alleged interest of the Mazatlanhowever, would prefer to go to the United States.
The Pumas forward aroused the interest of the Al-Shabab from Saudi Arabia.
With information from ‘Super Sporty’it is mentioned that for now there has been no progress in the negotiation because there was hardly a request for conditions.
The Poison He renewed his contract with the Auriazul team until 2024 and there is talk of a termination clause that is between eight and ten million dollars.
The Spaniard will be a new player of the Mazatlan for the remainder of the 2022 Opening, he made it known ESPN.
It will be this Friday when the defender will be presented to the fans, arriving on loan, after not entering the plans of the Argentine coach of America, Ferdinand Ortiz.
The gunboats They have already started the steps to keep the Colombian in their ranks for the next semester.
In the purple box they are happy with the performance of the Poet and they would seek to renew their loan or try to reach an agreement with the azulcrema board to buy the definitive pass.
The Rayados defender is interested in European football, more precisely, by dynamo moscow From Russia.
The sports director of the club, Duilio Davinoannounced that he had already received an offer for The puppywhich they are analyzing.
In addition to this, the analysis is because they do not want to get into a conflict, after Russian football is frowned upon by the war conflict that exists between Russia and Ukraine.
“César is obviously interested in listening, in reviewing and if it is good for him and for everyone he is available to explore”indicated David.
The brother of Cease could come to football in Spain to put on the jersey of the Burgos CF of the Second Division.
Through social networks, Kerry Ruiz indicated that the operation is at 99 percent, so it will probably not take long to become official.
The almost 22-year-old central defender currently plays for Necaxa.
The Santos Laguna goalkeeper renewed his contract until 2027.
“It is an institution that I have always loved and extending the bond means a lot to me”said the doorman.
The Argentine defender arrived in Mexico City on Tuesday to appear with Cruz Azul.
The Twin will carry out the corresponding medical examinations to subsequently sign your contract.
Just this Monday, the defender said goodbye to his teammates Al Nassr.
The left side of Santos Laguna would be closely watched by Anderlecht from Belgium.
According to the sports communicator Kerry Ruizboth the Belgian team and the Feyenoord from the Netherlands have shown interest, although without a formal offer.
The source indicated that the interest of the Rotterdam team has existed for weeks, but everything would have cooled down and in the case of the Anderlecht everything would depend on the sale of its current side.
León prepares the departure of the Argentine before the offer of the Famalicao of Portugal, even when first there was talk of Boavista.
According to the journalist Cesar Luis Merloeverything is done, because he had the green light from the board and coaching staff to go to Europe.
The Brazilian midfielder says goodbye to Bravos to continue his career in his country.
In their social networks, the border residents announced that the nationalized Tico will defend the Youth.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#Latest #transfer #news #rumors #heading #A2022 #Dinenno #Meré #Montes #Campos #Acevedo #Funes #Mori
Leave a Reply