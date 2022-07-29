The 2022 Opening Tournament of the MX League has started and the Stove Football continues, since the clubs have until September 5 to close players who are active abroad.
Here are the latest transfer news and rumours:
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
The Cruz Azul striker has already traveled to the Netherlands to present the corresponding medical exams and be officially announced by the Feyenoord of the eredivisie.
Journalist Ruben Rodriguez announced that he will sign a four-year contract, in a transfer that was closed for 3.5 million euros for 50 percent of the letter.
After the drop of the Venezuelan Fernando AristeguietaPuebla found its replacement in the American, from the New England Revolution of the MLS.
Through social networks, La Franja shared a video welcoming the attacker.
The selected of The Stars and Stripes It arrives as a loan until December 2022.
According to the journalist David Medrano, The fringe he had the Argentine in his sights, since he had similar conditions to the injured Fernando Aristeguietahowever, with the arrival of the striker Jozy Altidore this is ruled out.
The forward’s advantage was that he already knew the MX League after going through Blue Cross, Necaxa Y Athletic San Luis.
One more Mexican in Europe. The midfielder leaves Santos Laguna to join the ranks of Sporting Gijon of the Second Division of Spain.
It should be remembered that the European club has just been acquired by Orlegi Groupwho also owns the Warriors.
The Xolos defender will become an element of the Besiktas from Turkey, as both clubs reached an agreement for the transfer.
According to HalftimeThe details of when he will travel to Turkish soil to sign the contract and undergo the required medical examinations remain to be finalized.
Blue Cross would seek to gain the services of the Spanish striker, who lived his best moments with the Atletico Madrid.
Currently, the network breaker is without equipment, a reason that would facilitate its arrival at the cement institution.
However, The Machine would have two rivals in the fight: Monterey Stripedaccording to Aztec TVand the Vallecano Ray from Spain.
A couple of weeks ago Mazatlan He offered the U-17 world champion the opportunity to join his ranks, waiting because he had asked for two days to analyse.
However, a long time has passed and he has not made his position known, so he was probably not convinced by the proposal.
The midfielder is ruled out by Rayados and now points to the mlsafter spending the last semester with Querétaro.
According to the journalist Tom Bogertthe Mexican-American has ample possibilities of going to the North American league, without revealing the name of the club, although in the past he has already been tempted by Atlanta United and others.
The midfielder of Atletico Moreliaof the Expansion League, became a new reinforcement of the Lion. He debuted in July 2022 with white roostersbut came from the under-15 of Monterey.
The America has not closed the possibility of reinforcements for the semester and one that is in his sights is the Uruguayan from Los Angeles F.C. of the mls.
By not entering into plans for the Los Angeles team, he would be looking for accommodation elsewhere, but the Eagles First they should free up a foreigner position, which would be that of the Spanish Jorge Mere.
In addition to this, the proposal would have to be better than the flamingo de Brasil shot for the end, since they first wanted to take him on loan with an option to buy.
According to the journalist Tom Bogertspecialist of the mls in Guardian Sportthe archer of Royal Salt Lake interests the America to be the future replacement for William Ochoa.
Nevertheless, Rafael Marquez he also wants it for his third division subsidiary of the Barcelonaas well as TijuanaAtletico San Luis AS Monaco Y Man Utd.
Even though the name of the Argentine had been associated with Santos LagunaI already found a new home.
The Sporting Gijon announced the signing of the central defender from Boca Juniorswhich will be for the next two seasons.
Queretaro made the incorporation of the winger official for this semester.
After not entering Chivas’s plans and spending the last tournament with Tepatitlan on the Expansion Leaguereturn to the maximum circuit.
Alexander Mayorga was torn and will miss at least six weeks of the 2022 Opening, therefore Blue Cross He would already have his replacement in mind, who does not have a team as he does not enter the plans of the America.
The far left had already been an option for the board without specifying anything, but now everything would have been reactivated.
Being able to also play as a left back, he is a latent option for The Machine.
From getting tagged crack from the Penarol from Uruguay for Clausura 2022, would have gone unnoticed by Pachuca because he is leaving now.
The Uruguayan will now be with him Coritiba of the A series from Brazil, arriving as a loan for one year with an option to purchase.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#Latest #transfer #news #rumors #heading #A2022 #Altidore #Madueña #Trindade #Ochoa #Costa #Rodríguez
Leave a Reply