Here are the latest transfer news and rumours:

Santiago Giménez is already in the Netherlands.

From the direct airport to Rotterdam to the medical examinations. And on Saturday will be his presentation. pic.twitter.com/2IofuUw1tO – Daniel Reyes Villaseñor (@barracudo) July 28, 2022

Journalist Ruben Rodriguez announced that he will sign a four-year contract, in a transfer that was closed for 3.5 million euros for 50 percent of the letter.

After a call and some 100% guaranteed recommendations☝🏻 Now yes, it’s a fact!😎 WELCOME TO TOWN, @JozyAltidore!🔥 YOU ARE ALREADY A SON OF YOUR FRANJADISIMA, LET’S BREAK HER!⚽️🔝 RT yes #LaFranjaNosUne🎽 and you already want to see our Enfranjado defending the 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/6Uz0y2HlLd – Club Puebla🎽 (@ClubPueblaMX) July 29, 2022

Through social networks, La Franja shared a video welcoming the attacker.

The selected of The Stars and Stripes It arrives as a loan until December 2022.

The forward’s advantage was that he already knew the MX League after going through Blue Cross, Necaxa Y Athletic San Luis.

One more Mexican in Europe. midfielder #JordanCarillo leaves #SantosLaguna to join the ranks of #SportingGijon of the Second Division #Spain. It should be remembered that the European club has just been acquired by #GrupoOrlegiwho also owns

the #Warriors. pic.twitter.com/Ci2rlkoOGj — Sports Flight (@Vuelo_Deportivo) July 29, 2022

It should be remembered that the European club has just been acquired by Orlegi Groupwho also owns the Warriors.

THEY ARE SERIOUS! THEY WANT IT IN TURKEY! Besiktas would already have advanced negotiations with Xolos for Victor Guzmán. The Turkish league team would be very close to signing the 20-year-old Mexican to reinforce their central defense, according to mediotiempo. pic.twitter.com/xfm6xJRPWp – juanfutbol (@juanfutbol) July 28, 2022

According to HalftimeThe details of when he will travel to Turkish soil to sign the contract and undergo the required medical examinations remain to be finalized.

Months ago there was talk of Diego Costa to Cruz Azul and now negotiations are resumed. The Brazilian-born striker could reach the Machine very soon 🚂 pic.twitter.com/LKECGFNklE — 90min in Spanish (@90minEspanol) July 28, 2022

Currently, the network breaker is without equipment, a reason that would facilitate its arrival at the cement institution.

However, The Machine would have two rivals in the fight: Monterey Stripedaccording to Aztec TVand the Vallecano Ray from Spain.

UNCERTAIN FUTURE FOR GIO 🇲🇽😱❌ Giovani Dos Santos, who in recent days sounded to be a new Mazatlan player, has not yet given an answer to the proposal to the “Cañoneros”, because pic.twitter.com/mMvqwvwFsc – Official Media Soccer (@futbolmediaofi) July 28, 2022

However, a long time has passed and he has not made his position known, so he was probably not convinced by the proposal.

Jonathan Gonzalez of Monterrey, in the sights of Minnesota United.

Could be the new “Loonie” pic.twitter.com/iDMvsPUHMt – Armando Aguayo 🏆⚽🏀🏈⚾️ (@AguayoTULIGA) July 29, 2022

According to the journalist Tom Bogertthe Mexican-American has ample possibilities of going to the North American league, without revealing the name of the club, although in the past he has already been tempted by Atlanta United and others.

Javier Ibarra arrived in León after adding 38 games with Atlético Morelia. pic.twitter.com/kMEpt1UoEe – Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) July 23, 2022

📊🇺🇾 Brian Rodríguez was the 5th U21 footballer with the most interceptions [18] in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers, the Uruguayan footballer is very close to being a new player of #Flamengo. He would be a companion of Giorgian de Arrascaeta and possibly of Guillermo Varela. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/u4TmjoXnO2 – Matias Torres (@99Matito) July 28, 2022

By not entering into plans for the Los Angeles team, he would be looking for accommodation elsewhere, but the Eagles First they should free up a foreigner position, which would be that of the Spanish Jorge Mere.

In addition to this, the proposal would have to be better than the flamingo de Brasil shot for the end, since they first wanted to take him on loan with an option to buy.

Will they have a new goalkeeper? David Ochoa would be in the orbit of Rafa Márquez’s Barcelona Bhttps://t.co/Ler3kDOzES pic.twitter.com/hHJqwF0WnX — Halftime (@halftime) July 28, 2022

Nevertheless, Rafael Marquez he also wants it for his third division subsidiary of the Barcelonaas well as TijuanaAtletico San Luis AS Monaco Y Man Utd.

Carlos Izquierdoz was officially presented as a Sporting de Gijón player. The former Boca captain signed until June 2024. pic.twitter.com/WumVnxvxER – Leandro Aguilera (@Tato_Aguilera) July 28, 2022

The Sporting Gijon announced the signing of the central defender from Boca Juniorswhich will be for the next two seasons.

🇧🇼 The Blue and Black defense is reinforced 🇧🇼 Welcome to the White Rooster: José Madueña! #ChallengingHistory pic.twitter.com/iOu0hvr84v – White Roosters (@Club_Queretaro) July 29, 2022

🚨 The alarm was activated for Mayorga’s injury! 🚨https://t.co/kglM4geQdI 🔜 Alonso Escoboza could arrive in the next few hours https://t.co/kglM4geQdI pic.twitter.com/qS4v0DZ0Jp – Come on Blue (@VamosCAzul) July 29, 2022

The far left had already been an option for the board without specifying anything, but now everything would have been reactivated.

Being able to also play as a left back, he is a latent option for The Machine.

Seja bem-vindo, Jesus Trindade! 👏🇳🇬⚽ The Uruguayan flyer comes from the loan from Pachuca-MEX and this is the new reinforcement from Coritiba! see more no https://t.co/sBLKrTvCAI pic.twitter.com/m2tR8S4S8I – Coritiba (@Coritiba) July 27, 2022

The Uruguayan will now be with him Coritiba of the A series from Brazil, arriving as a loan for one year with an option to purchase.