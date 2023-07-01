Transfer rumors always generate expectation and excitement in the world of football. Fans and the media are constantly on the lookout for possible additions that could change the fate of the teams. On this occasion, we are going to explore some of the most interesting rumors circulating in the market, where names like Alphonso Davies, Kylian Mbappé, Güler, Fábio Carvalho, Rodrygo and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg stand out. Join us on this tour of the possible moves that could shake up the football landscape:
The future of Alphonso Davies has generated speculation about his possible signing for Real Madrid. The Bayern Munich player is evasive when it comes to renewing his contract, and rumors indicate that he is waiting for an offer from the Merengue club. However, so far, no official negotiations have been finalized.
FC Barcelona has set its sights on Güler, a young Turkish talent who plays for Fenerbahçe. An agreement has been reached with the club and the player’s entourage for his signing in 2024. Güler, compared to Mesut Özil, has a prodigious left foot that allows him to play in various positions, which would be a great addition to Xavi’s project .
Fábio Carvalho, a Liverpool player, is in the middle of negotiations with Leipzig for a possible loan. Although the Hungarian talent was also in the crosshairs of Newcastle United, it is expected that the German team will manage to close the deal. Szoboszlai will be net.
Luis Enrique, the next coach of Paris Saint Germain, has shown interest in Rodrygo, a Brazilian player for Real Madrid. The coach welcomes the possibility of including him in the operation for Kylian Mbappé. However, Real Madrid values Rodrygo as a key piece in their project, so his departure does not seem to be a viable option.
The departure of Lucas Hernández from Bayern Munich has been caused by all the changes experienced during this season at the club, and PSG has been able to take advantage of the situation very well to get a great defender. The Frenchman will sign until 2026 for around 50 million euros.
Sevilla is in a difficult financial situation, with a debt of 90 million euros. Faced with this situation, the club has put its entire squad up for sale to try to balance the accounts. Uncertainty surrounds the Sevillian team, and it is likely that next season we will see significant changes in their squad.
Atlético de Madrid is in talks for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tottenham’s Danish midfielder. Although the player’s market price is around 45 million euros, the mattress club is not willing to reach that figure. If the transfer is finalized, Hojbjerg would join the rojiblanco team to strengthen their midfield.
It seemed clear that Brozovic’s future was not at Inter Milan, but what there were doubts about was his next destination. FC Barcelona was interested in the player, and after the first ‘no’ to an offer from Arabia there was hope, but the Croatian has signed a three-year contract with Al-Nassr.
