The transfer market is on fire, especially as we enter the month of July, when more movements are generated and different clubs from all over the world are thinking of reinforcing their performances to meet the objectives set for the next season. These are the latest news and some rumours from this summer market.
Athletic Club will not let Williams go for less than 62 million euros, and while Barça are pushing for Olmo, PSG see an opportunity to secure the young talent. Barça’s financial situation could prevent them from making both signings, leaving PSG in an advantageous position to sign the player who shone at Euro 2024. Even so, there are already rumours that Nico Williams could stay for another season at Athletic Club, being his priority from the start and rejecting big clubs such as Paris Saint Germain and FC Barcelona.
Atletico Madrid are targeting Manchester City striker Julián Álvarez as a potential star signing for the 2024-25 season. However, the Red-and-Whites face competition from two major rivals in the race for the attacker. Álvarez, unhappy with his supporting role behind Erling Haaland, is looking for a new challenge and City have priced his departure at €80m. Although Atletico consider the Argentine ideal for their project, they could opt for a loan with an option to buy if a direct transfer does not materialise.
Artem Dovbyk was tipped to join Atletico Madrid under Simeone next season, but the situation has changed dramatically. After a failed meeting between the Madrid club and the forward’s agent, Roma have emerged strongly in the race for his signature. According to Fabrizio RomanoDovbyk has already given his approval to the Italian team’s project, led by Daniele de Rossi, who has lobbied intensely to attract the Ukrainian striker. Although an agreement between the clubs is still pending, Sky Sports Italia Roma are reported to be offering around €32m plus bonuses. Despite the problems in negotiations with Atletico and the powerful offer from the Italians, Dovbyk’s fate is not yet sealed, with both clubs competing intensely for his signature.
While waiting to decide his future at Juventus, Federico Chiesa has several interesting options in this summer transfer window. The 26-year-old Italian striker is the target of three major Premier League clubs: Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal. According to Football TransfersTottenham Hotspur are leading the race for his signature, willing to pay the €30 million that Juventus are asking for. However, both Arsenal and Liverpool are also on the lookout, which promises fierce competition for the services of the former Fiorentina player. The Bianconeri maintain the upper hand in the negotiations, but the Premier League is determined to speed up the signing of the talented winger.
Vincent Kompany has taken over the reins of Bayern Munich, aiming to regain the Bundesliga crown lost after a decade of dominance. The Bavarians are in the midst of a rebuilding phase and are looking to strengthen at the expense of reigning champions Bayer Leverkusen. In the transfer market, Bayern have set their sights on Jonathan Tah, the 28-year-old centre-back who has shone with Leverkusen, achieving the Bundesliga and DFB Pokal double. According to ImageBayern have made an offer of €20 million plus €5 million in bonuses, although Leverkusen are asking for €30 million. The arrival of Tah would be a huge boost for Bayern’s defence under Kompany.
The 22-year-old Italian footballer, who has been the talk of the town since his time at the European Championship, has cleared up any doubts about his future and will play in the Premier League for 40 million euros. Benedetta Boeme, his partner until a few days ago, confirmed his signing for Arsenal: ”I wish him all the best in his incorporation to Arsenal.”
Real Madrid want to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alphonso Davies as free agents in 2025. The club is already working on these agreements to strengthen the sides, as revealed by the Italian journalist, specialized in the transfer market, Matteo Moretto.
As indicated Fabrizio RomanoXavi Simons is reportedly set to decide on his next club this week. RB Leipzig are the favourites to sign him, as revealed by RB CEO Mintzlaff. Bayern are also in the race for Simons, although they are also working on Désire Doué in a battle with PSG.
Arsenal had been the leading candidates to sign Kadioglu, but Brighton have emerged as serious contenders in the race to sign the player. According to Ekrem Konur, the English club have submitted a €30m offer to Fenerbahce, signalling their firm intention to bring the versatile Turkish defender into their ranks. Brighton’s offer reflects not only Kadioglu’s current value, but also his growth potential and ability to adapt to the Premier League.
In the Premier League, teams such as Aston Villa and Everton have shown interest in his situation, but have only proposed signing him on loan and not on a permanent transfer. This situation reflects the fall in the value of the midfielder, who a few years ago was seen as one of the brightest prospects in English football. According to Sky SportsBoth clubs are considering offering Phillips a temporary exit so he can regain his best form.
