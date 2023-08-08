We start Tuesday with the latest news and rumors of the transfer market. Go to the end to know the last hour of everything that happened hand in hand with 90min:
Chelsea is preparing 230 million euros in transfers for this campaign, according to The Daily Mail. The amount will be divided into four signings to finish propping up Mauricio Pochettino’s team: Tyler Adams, Moisés Caicedo, Dusan Vlahovic and Micheal Olise.
Kerry Hau, editor-in-chief of SPORT1, assures that the Bundesliga champion does not rule out sending a third offer for the English striker. Time is pressing for the international with the ‘Three Lions’. Tottenham have already turned down two offers from the Munich players, but his contract expires in 2024 and he could leave for free. The ‘Spurs’, with Postecoglu as the visible head when it comes to trying to convince Harry, are trying to get him to renew.
According to one of the clauses that the German signed in his contract, if he was not registered in LaLiga before the start of this, he could go out as a free agent on the market to seek to sign for another team. Barcelona currently only has 13 registered players. Time is against you.
The Argentine goalkeeper, formerly of Real Sociedad and Villarreal, is on the list of candidates managed by the Bavarian team to replace Sommer, according to Florian Plettenberg. There have not yet been any rapprochements between clubs, but Ajax is aware that their goalkeeper arouses interest in Munich. The German champion urgently needs to launch himself on the market to close a goalkeeper. With Sommer already at Inter and Neuer still injured, Ulreich is the only ‘healthy’ goalkeeper Tuchel has left.
Saying in public that he does not want to leave PSG may or may not be a strategy designed by his exquisite communication department. If at some point in the preseason he had expressed his intention to leave, the club would have saved the 40 million euros of the loyalty bonus that he paid on August 1. PSG is in a hurry to sell, but no
According to L’Équipe, the Brazilian informed the club on Sunday of his intention to leave the French capital this summer. The ultras, one of the triggers. If PSG loses its three stars in the same summer, it would become the biggest failure of a supreproject in the world of football.
West Ham is preparing a great offer for two Manchester United footballers. The Athletic reports around 70 million to get the services of Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay. David Moyes is very interested in both players and already sent separate offers in early July. West Ham offered 20 million for the center-back and 30 for the midfielder, both proposals were rejected by the red devils.
The future of the Spanish goalkeeper seems closer and closer to London. Fabrizio Romano confirms that Arsenal and Brentford are close to reaching an agreement for Raya’s transfer. The goal has been clear and he confirms that he wants to play for Arteta.
