”The Bayern executives were and were 100% convinced that Harry Kane was the signing. Thus, they reached those limits. For this reason, Tottenham “blackmailed” Bayern. A million more and then another little more… We wanted this player. 100 million for a 30-year-old striker, Lewandowski is three years older and we sold him for 50. I hope he will end up being worth it,” said the former Bayern player.
Although the negotiations with the player are closed, the Bavarian team is reluctant to sell him without finding a replacement. SPORT1 Germany informs that Inter and Bayern have reached an agreement for the transfer valued at 30 million and 3 in variables. Despite this, the Germans insist that Pavard will not leave if they do not have a substitute guarantee.
The Argentine from Atlético de Madrid has been one of the last names tempted by Saudi Arabia, specifically by Al Ahli. The midfielder was one of the targets of the Saudi team that was preparing an offer of 32 million euros for the world champion. Finally, Fabrizio Romano informs that the negotiations between the Saudis and the colchoneros have broken down.
“Not many people think that with that squad and all that spending on transfers, Chelsea will end up in the top 4 and the truth is that they are wrong,” said the former Liverpool player.
This is how Josep Pedrerol explained it last night at El Chiringuito de Jugones. From the club they tell him that it is not impossible for the footballer to end up militating in the ranks of Real Madrid, it could come if the Parisian club gives him the letter of freedom. If Kylian forgives money and asks to leave, he can arrive.
Manchester City and Rennes have reached an agreement in principle for the 21-year-old Belgian winger, the last great Belgian prodigy, for an amount close to 65 million euros, as confirmed by L’Équipe. He is one of the signings of the year if it ends up being produced, we are talking about a powerful and skilled winger who will fight Grealish for the position of the left winger.
PSG is going to send a second offer for Kolo Muani that would include more than 80 million fixed and variable up to 95. It would be the icing on the cake in an intense market. With this signing, PSG’s forward would be optimally reinforced and would have one of the most feared forwards in Europe.
In each transfer market the name of En Nesyri is on the table, but at the moment he refuses to leave Sevilla. As reported by the English media TalkSport, West Ham returns to the charge for the Moroccan striker. The London team already wanted to sign him in 2021 and now they will try again in this final stretch of the transfer market.
