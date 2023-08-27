We start Sunday with the latest news and rumors of the transfer market: Go to the end to be aware of all the last hour of the 90min hand:
According to Fabrizio Romano, United would have knocked on Chelsea’s door to ask about Cucurella’s future. The Manchester team would like him on loan, but there are still no advanced conversations for the Spaniard to end up joining United, who have him as an option to reinforce his defense.
If Mbappé is going to play here this season? Yes, I sure do. It’s a pleasure to play with him, he’s fantastic,” he declared at the post-match press conference.
Ajax has closed the verbal agreement with the English club for the Ghanaian midfielder, according to Fabrizio Romano. The amount of the transfer would amount to 45 million with variables. The player will pass the medical examination on Saturday and will sign for five years.
“I read in the press that my relationship with Karim Benzema was not good, anyone who knows me knows that, of course, this is nonsense! My relationship with all the players is good, we have a strong group, we are happy with all the players, we are happy that Karim is here with us. He is happy on the pitch, it shows, he enjoys playing for Al Ittihad. I understand where this is coming from… but we are a strong group, a very, very, strong group.” the technician declared.
With less than a week to go before the transfer market closes, Arsenal could let 9 players go! Arteta wants to lighten the workforce and according to theDaily Mailthere are 9 footballers who could leave in this last week of the market: Folarin Balogun, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Sambi Lokonga, Rob Holding, Cedric Soares, Nicolás Pepe and Nuño Tavares.
“Everything is on the right track and I don’t see any problem for Barça to register all the players. There is still more than a week left. What Barça needs is a right-back. Barça is about to take a leap that it would go to a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a possible capitalization of 1,000 million. Roures, president and founder of Mediapro.
“I’m a bit nervous, I’m flying to Rome on Sunday to sign the contract,” said the Belgian.
De Bruyne, a City player, in an interview forsky sports, made a ranking of the best players in the world putting Haaland first, Vinicius second and Mbappé third. When asked why he put the Frenchman third, this was his answer: “Mbappé has a very difficult time winning the ballon d’or at PSG, they say he is going to Madrid, in that case he could win it and maybe he would put him first”.
