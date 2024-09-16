The 2024 summer transfer market has recently closed, but that doesn’t mean that clubs are stopping their search for new opportunities to add new talent to their squads. Management is already working on the next transfer market and even on the next summer period.
Below we leave you with all the news and rumours from the transfer market:
Tammy Abraham finally landed at AC Milan on loan on the last day of the transfer window. The English striker, who was a priority target throughout the summer, sees his arrival as an opportunity to establish himself in the Rossoneri team. According to Calcium marketAbraham is not only looking to shine this season, but to stay long-term and become a benchmark for Milan’s attack.
Luka Modric has recommended that Real Madrid sign Martin Baturina, a promising young Croatian who plays for Dinamo Zagreb. At 21, Baturina has impressed with five assists in seven games this season, which has sparked interest from several European clubs. According to Marca, Manchester United are also keeping a close eye on the midfielder, but Modric’s influence at Real Madrid could be key to the Whites moving ahead in the negotiations.
Real Betis suffered a hard blow with the serious injury of one of its most important players, who will be out for the rest of the season. According to The UnmarkingDele Alli, currently without a club, has emerged as a possible replacement to cover the loss. Although the English midfielder has had a difficult few years, Manuel Pellegrini believes that his talent could be useful for the team. Now, negotiations will depend on the economic and contractual conditions.
Atlético de Madrid tried until the last moment to close two luxury signings: N’Golo Kanté and Adrien Rabiot. According to ACEthe Colchoneros were negotiating with Al-Ittihad to sign Kanté, who was willing to lower his salary, but ultimately no agreement was reached. They also tried out Rabiot, who was without a team after leaving Juventus. However, none of the operations came to fruition, leaving Simeone without those top-level reinforcements.
PSG are interested in Inter Milan midfielder Kristjan Asllani as a reinforcement for next season. According to The Sport Gazettethe French club are willing to offer around 25 million euros for the 21-year-old Albanian, who has been key in Inter’s setup. Although the Italian club are not eager to let him go, the financial offer and PSG’s ambitions could see Asllani end up playing at the Parc des Princes.
