The transfer market is on fire, especially as we enter the month of August, when more movements are generated and different clubs from all over the world are thinking of reinforcing their performances to meet the objectives set for the next season. These are the latest news and some rumours from this summer market.
Atlético de Madrid have closed the signing of Julián Álvarez, who will become the new star of the red-and-white forward line. Although the club has not yet made his arrival official, everything has been agreed, including his flight, medical examination and signing of the contract. Julián will arrive in Madrid on Sunday afternoon, and on Monday morning he will undergo the medical examination before signing his contract. The official announcement of the signing, for around 75 million euros plus 20 million in variables, is expected on Monday at midday.
After several failed attempts and weeks of intense negotiations, Dani Olmo is returning to Barcelona. The Catalan club announced on August 9 the signing of the 26-year-old footballer, who is linked until June 2030 with a clause of 500 million euros. After closing the deal with Leipzig, Olmo arrived in Barcelona to undergo a medical and sign the contract. The official announcement was made on Thursday, after his visit to the offices of Camp Nou, where he met with Joan Laporta. The operation is estimated at 55 million euros plus 7 million in variables.
Atlético de Madrid announced via their official Twitter account that Conor Gallagher visited the Cívitas Metropolitano while the club and Chelsea FC finalise his transfer. Although an agreement has not yet been reached between the two teams, the English midfielder has been in Madrid for more than a day. Today, the player visited the stadium, and Atlético shared a photo of him at the Metropolitano to reassure fans. Now, it remains to be seen whether the negotiations will conclude without setbacks.
Atlético de Madrid, one of the main protagonists of the EA Sports LaLiga transfer market, is carrying out a major overhaul of its squad. Among the most notable changes is the departure of Samu Omorodion, who became a revelation last season after signing for the Rojiblancos. However, just a year later, Omorodion will join Chelsea as part of the operation that includes the transfer of Julián Álvarez and Conor Gallagher to Atlético. This move has generated great expectation, marking a significant change in the plans of the team managed by Simeone.
Real Madrid could be close to making an unexpected move in the transfer market with the possible signing of Alphonso Davies. Although it had initially been planned to wait until 2025 to sign him for free, circumstances have changed in the last few hours. Bayern Munich, faced with the difficulty of renewing Davies’ contract, which expires in 2025, have decided to consider selling him immediately to avoid him leaving for free. This has put Real Madrid in a delicate position, as other European clubs could join the bidding for the young Canadian. Bayern have set a starting price of 50 million euros, although the operation could be closed for around 30 million, a figure that Madrid could see as an opportunity to secure the talented left-back before the competition intensifies.
Barcelona have not given up on signing Nico Williams, but the operation has become more complicated after the player’s return to Athletic Club. Given this situation, Sky Sport reports that Kingsley Coman has been offered to Barcelona as an alternative, should the Spanish international stay at San Mamés. Although Coman is only an option on the table for now, his departure from Bayern Munich could be a possibility, as the German club are in the midst of restructuring their squad. The option of a loan move is even being considered. Despite Barcelona’s efforts to sign Nico Williams, the player’s early incorporation into training with Athletic has dampened the Catalan club’s hopes.
Liverpool have informed Real Sociedad of their intention to pay the €60m release clause for Martín Zubimendi, provided the midfielder agrees to a move to the Premier League. Liverpool’s new manager, Arne Slot, is looking to strengthen the midfield with Zubimendi’s profile, and sporting director, Michael Edwards, is confident of convincing the player from Guipuzcoa. Despite having been targeted by clubs such as Bayern, Arsenal and Barcelona, Zubimendi could see in this offer an opportunity to follow in the footsteps of his idol, Xabi Alonso. Real Sociedad, aware of Liverpool’s determination, have resigned themselves to the possible departure of the player, who would be a key reinforcement for the Anfield midfield in their rebuilding process.
Arsenal are facing difficulties in their bid to sign Mikel Merino, with Real Sociedad launching a last-minute bid to retain the Spanish midfielder. Merino, one of Mikel Arteta’s top targets following his standout performance at Euro 2024, was close to joining the Gunners for £25m given he is in the final year of his contract. However, Real Sociedad, already facing the potential departure of Martin Zubimendi to Liverpool, are not prepared to lose another mainstay without a fight. The club have offered Merino to become the highest-paid player in the squad, underlining their determination to keep their star midfielder.
As with every good story, the great soap operas also come to an end. What was an open secret in recent weeks has been confirmed: Xavi Simons will once again wear the RB Leipzig shirt this season. The 21-year-old winger returns to the German club on a simple loan from PSG, just like last season. Simons and his entourage had already decided that they would not return to Paris, so this agreement satisfies both the player and both parties involved.
Federico Chiesa’s future remains uncertain. The Italian winger, a former star of Juventus and the Italian national team, has been removed from Thiago Motta’s project at the Turin club and is looking for a new team in Europe. According to ‘Calciomarket’several teams are interested in him. Although Roma showed interest in June, Chiesa opted not to commit, leading sporting director Florent Ghisolfi to sign Matias Soule. Now, Inter, Napoli and Lazio in Italy, as well as Chelsea and Tottenham in the Premier League, are among the clubs who consider Chiesa a great market opportunity, especially with his reduced price tag after being discarded by Juventus.
The situation of Álvaro Valles at UD Las Palmas remains unresolved as August progresses, although there is no concern at the club, as the case is expected to drag on until the transfer window closes on August 30. With Cillessen and Horkas already signed for the goal, and Valles determined to join Real Betis, where president Miguel Ángel Ramírez has confirmed that an agreement has already been reached, the parties seem destined to come to an understanding. Although weeks ago UD reached an agreement with Olympique de Marseille for 7.5 million euros plus 2 in variables, Valles rejected that option, determined to sign for Betis. Villarreal also showed interest, but have given up on learning the player’s preferences.
