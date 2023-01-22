Latest transfer market news and rumours: Harry Kane, Bellingham, Ziyech and more…

These are the latest news and rumors on the transfer market as of January 22. From Harry Kane’s future to Ziyech’s recommendation, through Gerrard’s desire with Bellingham.
He renewed to stay at Real Sociedad. The Gunners offered to pay his clause of 60 million euros, but the player did not want to leave the Basque club. At 21, he is considered one of the midfielders of the future.
“It’s quite an obvious thing that Bellingham has to go to Liverpool. I’m a big fan and they need a strong number eight who can score goals. bellingham meets all of those criteria. I’m going to fly to Dortmund personally, invite him to a nice dinner and we’ll talk about it,” said the LIverpool icon.
“I’m not talking about the possibilities of the market, of staying or leaving. I’m focused on Sporting and I’m happy here,” the Spanish right-back toldSportTV after shining against Vizela, with a goal and an assist.
The pearl of Borussia Dortmund renews until 2026. The rumors that placed him in Barcelona’s orbit disappear. Dortmund could not miss such an opportunity.
“I said at the beginning of the market that there would only be signings in the event that a player left. Pablo Sarabia left for the reasons we know. The club and Luis Campos are working to bring a complementary offensive option”…
”Regarding Skriniar, I saw the information that has come out, but I can’t tell you if it will arrive in January or in the next market. The club works. I already have enough things on my mind, like working with my players and telling them what they have to improve on,” Galtier said at a press conference.
He has 12 months left on his contract, and the club intends to renew him, but anything could happen. Manchester United already knows that he will not leave for less than 96 million euros. Another of the teams that could enter the race for the player would be Bayen Munich.
“I am the coach of Juventus and I will continue to be until they fire me. There are times when we have to be responsible for who we are and what we do, in times of difficulty we have to be men. When things go well we are everything is good, when there are difficulties it is more stimulating and should worry everyone. In the league, the table at the moment tells us that we are 12 points behind fourth place. I repeat: tomorrow we have Atalanta, it is a direct game and we are going to try play a good game”, the Juventus coach said in the press room.
“The Memphis thing is because he has asked for it. He had the proposal from Atlético, we talked and he asked me to leave because he was not comfortable with the situation because he needs to play. We all came out winning, the club earns some money and we will see what we can do, it depends on how We are in ‘fair play’ and how the League interprets it. If we can strengthen ourselves, better, otherwise it wouldn’t be a problem” said the Tarrassa coach.
“I think that in the Spanish League he would be himself again. In England, he has never reached the level he showed at Ajax. I would like to see him play in Spain. I think he would fit in perfectly at Barça and he would succeed”, he highlighted in Ziggo Sports.
#Latest #transfer #market #news #rumours #Harry #Kane #Bellingham #Ziyech #more..
Leave a Reply