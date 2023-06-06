We start Tuesday with the latest news and rumors of the transfer market: from the possible rout of Juventus, to the arrival of Aouar to Roma, going through Newcastle’s dream for the next season.
The Turin team has had a season marred by controversies off the pitch and their corresponding sanctions, which leave the club out of the Champions League and Europa League next season. Now, the team has to lighten its salary bill because the accounts are not coming out and according to La Gazzettaplayers like Vlahovic could leave.
Real Madrid’s interest in the English striker is real, and despite the fact that Levy is not very given to letting his players out, the threat of losing Kane for 0 euros next season makes it easier for him to leave this summer. Of course, Tottenham prefers to send their player to a team outside the Premier League (United is interested), and Real Madrid continues to gain strength.
Both Al Ahli and Al Shabab have approached Pierre Emerick Aubameyang to reinforce their attack, according to Fabrizio Romano. Both Saudi teams are trying to convince the Gabonese, although he already rejected LAFC from the MLS in winter because he wants to continue in European football.
While deciding on a possible move to Asian football, it is clear that he will leave Chelsea.
If Julian Nagelsmann is finally the coach of PSG, Bayern will have a prize. The Germans would receive compensation of between 8 and 10 million euros after terminating the German during this campaign, according to reports T.Z..
“Between yesterday and today, the conversations with the German footballer from Chelsea have intensified. Over the weekend, sources close to Havertz explained that the negotiation was beginning and that they were surprised by the media noise generated. They suspected that it could be a strategy from Madrid to make the signing of Kane cheaper, but no,” said the journalist.
The Sevillian team has once again qualified for the Europa League after a season marked by spells, both good and bad, and they are clear that signings are needed to compete in Europe. Abde is one of the names linked to Betis, although Osasuna’s classification to the Conference could complicate the operation.
Houssem Aouar has already decided where he will play next season. After finishing at Olympique de Lyon, the always promising 24-year-old French midfielder has decided to move to José Mourinho’s Roma according to L’Equipe.
The Italian club is expected to make the news official in the next few hours.
Newcastle was acquired by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund and a new movement by this fund has made England dream of the arrival of a great star. The reason? This fund has acquired a good part of four Arab clubs in which Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr) is a member, in which it will become official in the days that Benzema (Al Ittihad) will be a member, in addition to the one who has sent a firm offer to Messi (Al Hilal ) and the Al Ahli.
In the sun They speculate that by sharing ownership, several of these big stars could be loaned out to Newcastle in a partnership agreement.
Except for surprise, Kalvin Phillips will not leave Manchester City. The one known as Pirlo from Yorkshire does not want to leave the skyblue team and hopes to win his place in Pep Guardiola’s eleven, according to the Daily Mail.
The possible arrival of Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea does not make him change his mind either.
Samu Chukwueze’s match at the Santiago Bernabéu has been one of the best individual performances in La Liga this season, and it seems that Real Madrid were impressed with the player and now they are asking Villarreal about him. The player has a contract until 2024, so he could be free next summer, although he seems to be very happy in the yellow submarine.
