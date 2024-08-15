The transfer market is on fire, especially as we enter the month of August, when more movements are generated and different clubs from all over the world are thinking of reinforcing their performances to meet the objectives set for the next season. These are the latest news and some rumours from this summer market.
Manchester United have made official the arrivals of Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, two signings that significantly strengthen the defence of Erik ten Hag’s team. After a long soap opera, both players, who failed to establish themselves at Bayern or Juventus in the case of De Ligt, hope to find success at Old Trafford. United have paid Bayern Munich €70 million for their services, adding €45 million fixed plus €5 in bonuses for De Ligt and €15 million fixed plus €5 in bonuses for Mazraoui. These reinforcements could be available for the start of the 2024-25 Premier League, when United face Fulham.
Joao Felix’s future has taken an unexpected turn after Samu Omorodion’s transfer to Chelsea fell through, a move that was key to Atletico Madrid’s plans. The red-and-white club hoped that the sale of Omorodion would allow them to close the signing of Conor Gallagher and a left-footed centre-back, but with this signing frustrated, it is now Joao Felix who could become the key piece to complete Simeone’s squad. Chelsea, who are still looking for reinforcements, could be the next destination for the Portuguese striker, although a definitive agreement has not yet been reached. With the transfer market entering its final phase, Atletico Madrid face a very hectic end to the summer, where it is not ruled out that both Joao Felix and Omorodion end up leaving.
Julián Álvarez had his first training session with Atlético de Madrid, a day much awaited by the red-and-white fans. After being officially presented and passing the medical, the Argentine striker joined Simeone’s orders in Majadahonda, where he met his new teammates. Álvarez arrives after his participation in the Paris Olympic Games and is already preparing for Atlético’s debut in LaLiga against Villarreal, consolidating himself as one of the team’s big signings for this season.
Martín Zubimendi has decided to stay at Real Sociedad, rejecting a huge offer from Liverpool who were willing to pay his €60 million release clause. Despite the tempting offer that doubled his salary, Zubimendi opted to stay at his lifelong club, where he feels comfortable both on a sporting and personal level. This decision has surprised many, given that it is not usual for a youth player to reject a European giant for love of the colours, leaving Real Sociedad in a prominent position for their ability to retain their talent.
Atlético de Madrid continue to strengthen their squad following the arrival of Julián Álvarez and amid the complex situation between Joao Félix, Conor Gallagher, and Samu Omorodion. The club is focused on signing a left-footed centre-back, with names such as David Hancko and Piero Hincapié in their sights, although the high financial demands of their clubs complicate the operation. At the same time, Atlético are exploring options to strengthen the midfield, where N’Golo Kanté has emerged as a key candidate. The Frenchman, currently at Al-Ittihad, could be interested in a return to the Champions League, which makes him an attractive option despite his contract until 2026.
Dani Olmo has become FC Barcelona’s second signing for the upcoming season, joining the squad in a deal that could reach 60 million euros with variables included. The midfielder, key in winning Euro 2024 with Spain, returns to Spain after his time at RB Leipzig and his early departure to Croatia at the age of 16. Olmo has successfully completed his medical and is expected to join training with Hansi Flick’s team this Saturday. The footballer will sign for six seasons with a release clause of 500 million euros and will wear the number 20 on his shirt, which previously belonged to Sergi Roberto.
The Spanish striker, recently crowned Olympic champion, travelled to London this weekend to undergo the necessary medical tests for his transfer to Chelsea. However, despite arriving with the gold medal fresh from his win, the medical was not carried out satisfactorily due to a physical problem, which has raised doubts about his transfer. According to Relevo, this setback has led to the transfer being put on hold and Omorodion has already returned to Spain to resume his position at Atlético Madrid, the club that owns his sporting rights since his purchase from Granada last year. The sale of the striker was linked to the arrival of midfielder Conor Gallagher at the Metropolitano, but with the operation on hold, Chelsea have also reactivated contacts for Joao Felix, although his valuation has yet to be agreed.
The signing of Conor Gallagher by Atlético de Madrid has become one of the biggest soap operas of the summer transfer market. Although the agreement seemed imminent and Gallagher even passed the medical with the colchonero team, the negotiations between Atlético and Chelsea have not yet been fully closed. The player, after several days in Spain, has decided to return to England while the clubs resolve the last details of the transfer. This delay has been driven by the problem with Samu Omorodion’s medical, which has caused the transfer of the forward to Chelsea to be frozen, in turn affecting the agreement with Gallagher. Atlético de Madrid remains in contact with the British player, who is waiting in London for the operation to be resolved.
Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino remains a coveted target for Arsenal, although the deal is stalled due to differences in the terms of the agreement between the clubs. While Arsenal are willing to offer €25m for Merino, divided into three instalments, Real Sociedad are seeking a larger amount and an advance payment, as well as being unhappy with the player’s age, who is 28 and out of contract in 2025. The situation is further complicated by Merino’s possible line-up in the next La Liga match against Rayo Vallecano, which could delay his transfer. Although Arsenal are keen to complete the signing as soon as possible, the resolution of the deal seems increasingly distant, and could take time to materialise.
Nico Williams has decided to stay at Athletic Club for at least one more season, following a meeting with his agent and Deco. The player, supported by his brother and family, has opted to stay at Bilbao for an additional year. Ernesto Valverde, Athletic’s coach, has expressed his confidence in Williams and has reassured fans, stating that the situation in the dressing room is calm despite the rumours. According to José Carrasco, the transfer operation, if it goes through, will be completed in the summer of 2025, with both parties satisfied with the provisional agreement.
More news about the transfer market
#Latest #transfer #market #news #rumours #Ligt #Mazraoui #arrive #Trafford #Joao #Felix..
Leave a Reply