🔴🇲🇦 Mazraoui: “Erik ten Hag played an important part in my development as a player.”

“It’s exciting to be reunited with him as I enter the first years of my career. I know what he expects from his players, and I will give everything to help the group be successful.” pic.twitter.com/vhjTicd49o

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 13, 2024