We arrive at Friday and we do it with the latest news and rumors of the transfer market. From the unexpected twist in the departure of Ziyech, to the signing of Declan Rice, going through the possible arrival of Hojberg to Atlético de Madrid.
It was all agreed. Chelsea and Al-Nassr had already closed the agreement for 17 million euros for Ziyech to play with Cristiano Ronaldo next season, but at the last moment everything fell apart. The Moroccan has not passed the medical examination and now a solution is being sought.
With Manchester City out of the bid for Declan Rice, Arsenal can breathe a sigh of relief, but the signing of the Englishman has not yet been closed. The transfer figure has already been agreed, but now we just need to see how the payment will be made. Arsenal wants to do it in installments, but West Ham doesn’t quite see it as a solution.
The possible departure of Onana from Inter Milan has set off alarm bells and the Italian club is already looking for possible solutions to the problem. The name of Keylor Navas is on the table, and if Onana leaves, he could be Inter’s next goalkeeper.
Tottenham is ready to release Pierre-Emile Hojberg, his midfielder, who is of interest to Atlético de Madrid. With two years left to finish his contract, the Dane is not sure he wants to continue in north London and the rojiblancos are considering signing him, since he does not seem to fit Postecoglu’s idea. Bayern is also haunting the player.
“Whether you think David de Gea is good enough for Manchester United is up for debate. But he has been an unreal servant to this football club. He has been at this club for 12 years, the same as me. Player of the year, four or five times in that time he’s been phenomenal. Sometimes he’s been the best player at the club. And in some of those years, he had moments where he didn’t do well. Sometimes he lost a little bit of form. Maybe he lost confidence , but, in general, he served the club very well. He is an exceptional professional. He has never brought the club an ounce of problems.”
It seemed clear that Brozovic’s future was not at Inter Milan, but what there were doubts about was his next destination. FC Barcelona was interested in the player, and after the first ‘no’ to an offer from Arabia there was hope, but the Croatian has signed a three-year contract with Al-Nassr.
According to Fabrizio Romano, the Asturian and PSG have reached an agreement for him to be the team’s new coach starting next season. It will be a two-year contract, and at the moment there is nothing official because the club has to negotiate Galtier’s departure first.
It seemed that Pau Torres would never leave the club with which he grew up, but Unai Emery has arrived with an interesting project in the Premier and in a matter of days the transfer has been closed. The center-back will go to Aston Villa until 2028 and will leave 35 million fixed euros at Villarreal plus another 5 in variables.
The new sensation in Europe is the young Turk Arda Güler, and everything seems to be resolved as soon as possible since there are several interested teams. FC Barcelona wants this operation to be extended, because as Laporta has commented, Deco is working on convincing the kid to wait a year for Barcelona to sign him.
The Inter Milan goalkeeper is getting closer to joining the Red Devils and competing with David de Gea. Both from England and from Italy, they give the signing as very close. Manchester United would pay close to 60 million euros for the goalkeeper. De Gea is not a goalkeeper to Ten Hag’s liking and he would look for a well-known profile in Onana, since they already worked together at Ajax.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Latest #transfer #market #news #rumors #Ziyech #Declan #Rice #Hojberg
Leave a Reply