We start Wednesday with the last hour of the transfer market, from the salary that Rashford rejected by PSG, to the renewal of Bukayo Saka, going through the jail in which Josko Gvardiol is in:
Chelsea will take advantage of his free march after not renewing and will present it as the loss of money from his potential transfer, blaming the sanctions on Abramovich to justify his accounts before the League.
As reported by the Evening Standard, Chelsea have yet to call Mateo Kovacic to discuss a renewal with 16 months to go on his contract. They point out from England that Kovacic could be on the exit ramp to try to cover the huge investments made by Todd Boehly and adjust to financial fair play.
Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City enters with everything in the bid for the Galician pearl. The Mancunians are willing to pay the Veiga clause, according to the Daily Mail.
City wants to tie up a midfielder for next season before the possible departures of Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan.
As anticipated sky sports germanyNot even an offer that reaches 100 million euros, as it would have been assessed after the World Cup in Qatar, would make the RedBull board of directors change its mind.
According to The Athleticthe Manchester United youth squad He said ‘no’ to a dizzying salary that the Ligue 1 champion offered him last summer. Specifically, he was willing to pay him 400,000 pounds a week (more than 455,000 euros).
As indicated by the information from the British media The Timesthe new coach of the Bundesliga champion would be very attentive to the situation of Mason Mount at Chelsea. The English player is not going to renew after all the signings that have been made in the last market.
The ‘Gunners’ are about to announce the renewal of Bukayo Saka. English will be the best paid in the squad. First player in the 2022/2023 Premier League to reach double figures for goals and assists. He will have a weekly salary of around 300,000 pounds and a contract of around 15 million pounds per season.
”Separating from Conte was the best decision for all parties. Stellini led the team when Antonio was sick. He has experience. And Ryan Mason can help you a lot. We are very, very confident. Stellini and Mason can do a very good job,” said the sporting director on Sky Sports.
”I feel very sorry for Conte as a footballer. I should have shown him a better version of me and helped the team more, but I couldn’t. Because of that, he ultimately had to take responsibility for leaving, and I feel very responsible for it.
”Because he has the ability and the experience, he will get good results wherever he goes in the next chapter of his journey, and of course I will support him. For the few remaining games, I would like to finish the season well with my teammates,” he said at the press conference with South Korea.
According to the aforementioned outlet, Mané would have become angry in front of the locker room, recriminating Nagelsmann for only giving him eight minutes in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against PSG.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Latest #transfer #market #news #rumors #Rashford #Saka #Gvardiol
Leave a Reply