Marcus Rashford is finally reaching its best level. We can say that we are before the ”prime” of the English player. In the World Cup we could already see him at a high level, and after this, it has been confirmed that he has returned in the best possible way. United knows that he has suitors, since PSG was interested in the last transfer market, and they have valued him at 135 million euros according to Daily Star.
Continuing with Manchester United, they are in full renovation of De Gea. The club wants him to sign a downward renewal going from the current 375,000 pounds per week to 250,000 pounds. According to The Sun, they would be interested in Illan Meslier, the Leeds goalkeeper would be on the Mancunian team’s agenda for the future.
Graham Potter He talks about the team’s situation and throws balls out after a new bump: ”I’m sure there will be people who think I’m the problem. I don’t think they’re right, but I’m not so arrogant as to say that it’s not worth expressing your opinion. I’m here to help the team, keep working during a team period.”
Kvaratskhelia has scored again on this day and the votes for him do not stop falling from all parts of the world and there is beginning to be a run run about whether he will really be a star or is only a talent for one season. Napoli have already valued him at 150 million euros.
Arriving at LaLiga and Real Madrid, despite the fact that the club said in the last transfer market that there would be no additions to the right side because Carvajal and Lucas have a valid contract, and Vinicius Tobías is the bet for the next years, Diogo Dalot has been linked to the white club. The United player ends his contract in 2024 and could arrive as a free agent.
#Latest #transfer #market #news #rumors #Manchester #United #Chelsea #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply