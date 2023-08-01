The transfer market does not stop, the clubs continue planning the next season in terms of incorporations and departures. The different managers of all the clubs work to forge a squad that is competitive and that meets the established objectives.
Therefore, today we bring you the latest news and rumors of the transfer market:
According to information from the Mirror, Chelsea would work on proposing an exchange to Juventus between strikers Romelu Lukaku and Dusan Vlahovic. The Belgian would arrive in Turin while the Serbian striker would take the opposite path
Inter Milan is looking for a striker and has set his sights on Scamacca, a West Ham striker. The interim club has made an offer for the striker of the English club at a rate of 20 million euros, which has been rejected by West Ham, who are asking for 30 million euros.
Al Hilal has taken an interest in Osimhen and according to Sky Sports, the Saudi Arabian club would have made an offer of 140 million euros. His salary would be 61 million euros per season.
According to the Daily Mail, Bayern continue to think that the signing of Harry Kane is essential and would be preparing an offer of 85 million pounds, which means an amount of more than 99 million euros.
According to the English press, Hojlund, the Atalanta striker, will arrive in Manchester today in exchange for 84 million euros. The young Dane would pass the medical examination with the red devils today
As reported by Marca, Real Sociedad would already have a new striker after Sorloth did not finally arrive. The chosen one is André Silva, a RB Leipzig player who already played for Sevilla. He would arrive on loan.
As reported by José Félix Díaz, Manchester City could close the signing of Josko Gvardiol today. He would become the most expensive defender in history.
According to reports from various media, Bayern Munich is still looking for a goalkeeper and they have noticed Bono. The German team will offer an amount slightly higher than 10 million euros while Sevilla asks for 20 million euros
#Latest #transfer #market #news #rumors #Lukaku #Kane #Gvardiol
Leave a Reply