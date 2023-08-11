We start Friday with the latest news and rumors of the transfer market. Go to the end to know the last hour of what happened hand in hand with 90min.
David Ornstein of The Athletic, uncover the bomb: Liverpool would have closed tonight the signing of Moisés Caicedo for 110 million pounds (about 128 million euros). The Ecuadorian would become the most expensive signing in the history of English football. It was Chelsea’s big goal, but the Londoners did not exceed 100 million pounds. He is expected to sign his new contract today and pass a medical with the ‘Reds’.
The English striker has already given his approval to sign for Bayern. And he will have the full agenda. In the morning, flight to Munich and medical examination. In the afternoon, he signs his new contract until 2027. The Bundesliga champion has reserved the number ‘9’ for him and Kane wants to try to play the German Super Cup tomorrow against Leipzig if everything goes well in the medical examination.
According to L’EquipeBoth the Brazilian and the Italian have begun to work with the group of the discarded, which includes Kylian Mbappé among others. Until now, they had exercised with the main group under the command of Luis Enrique. Once it is known that PSG wants to release them, they go with the ‘dispossessed’.
This is confirmed by L’Équipe: the Blaugrana club and the Bavarian are interested in taking over the services of the Italian midfielder, who has been declared a discard for Luis Enrique. It also tempts Arabia, which has even already proposed different offers to PSG and they have been rejected. Barça is once again on the lookout for Verratti, since he has always been a player who has liked the club.
The midfielder will be the new signing of West Ham. Fabrizio Romano reports that the Briton is already in the capital undergoing a medical examination with David Moyes’ team. Ward-Prowse leaves Southampton for around 35 million euros, according to The Athletic.
”Osihmen will stay here. He’s not going to leave. He has a contract until June 2025. Contracts must be respected. We are on the same page as Osihmen since day one.” Words by Aurelio Di Laurentiis, President of Napoli.
”It’s one name on the list, but there’s more. One player or more could come. Right now it is not clear who they will be “. Words of Unay Emery, coach of the villains.
The Moroccan is the favorite in Madrid to cover the loss of Courtois. He convinces by his experienced profile, his winning character and his height, but the white club will not bring him at any price. The doubt is in the position that he decides to adopt Sevilla. If the Andalusian team does not ask for more than the 20 million for which it was willing to sell its goalkeeper before Courtois’ injury, Madrid will make a move.
#Latest #transfer #market #news #rumors #Harry #Kane #Caicedo #Bono
