We start Wednesday with the latest news on the transfer market: from the possible departure of Harry Kane to the future of Aymeric Laporte, including the current situation on the coach transfer market.
Harry Kane’s contract ends next year, so if he doesn’t want to renew his departure from Tottenham, it could be this summer to be able to cash in on the striker. As reported RMC Sports, PSG would have looked at the English striker to reinforce the attack, since it seems that Messi’s future is moving away from Paris. With this, Mbappé would once again occupy his preferred position, more towards the left wing.
Chelsea have already said goodbye to all the hopes they had this season and now it’s time to think about how to rebuild the team. One of the club’s favorites is Luis Enrique, and as reported by Mónica Marchante in Movistar Plus, Bruno Saltor has traveled to Spain to negotiate with the Asturian.
Dani Olmo is in negotiations to renew his contract with RB Leipzig, and although it seems that both parties want to renew, they are not entirely in agreement. SkySport Germany He assures that the club will make one last offer to the Spaniard, with a salary increase included, and if he does not accept it, he could leave the club. His contract ends in 2024, so he could leave this summer for around 30 million.
Manchester City has been gearing up its machinery throughout the season and they are already a locomotive without brakes. Pep Guardiola seems to have found his starting 11 and Laporte is not in it. The Spaniard has lost prominence due to the good level of John Stones and the latest defensive signing Akanji. Laporte had not played for City for a month until the Leicester game, and FC Barcelona is already paying attention to this situation.
The Manchester City player is one of the names that have been hanging around the market for several months. FC Barcelona sees itself with options to get Gundogan, but the German confirms that nothing has been decided at the moment: “There are conversations, and I think it’s normal. Without going into too many details, nothing has been decided at the moment.”
Rafael Leao hit the table yesterday against Napoli and is beginning to appear on the list of many teams, although the Portuguese is happy in Milan: “I want to stay at Milan, but there are still some things to resolve. We are in talks I feel at home at Milan. I’m delighted to be here.”
as it progresses RMC Sports, the Portuguese coach could be Galtier’s replacement for next season. Luis Campos is the one who proposes the idea of signing Mourinho, and it is that the Spaniard knows him from his time at Real Madrid, where they met. Luis Campos believes that Mourinho’s strong hand is what the PSG dressing room needs to correct his situation.
Toni Kroos made it clear a few months ago that his renewal by Real Madrid wanted to take it easy, to see how he got to the end of the season and then decide. The German was considering renewing one more year with the club or retiring directly, since his intention is to retire as a Real Madrid player. In Amazon Prime Video, The player spoke about his renewal: “Everything is on the right track, but I also respect what the club wants: how and when it communicates. There is a good relationship that I have had with the club over the years… And this issue It’s been discussed for a while now. There was absolute trust on both sides.”
Leo Messi is moving away from PSG and the situation of the Argentine is on everyone’s lips. FC Barcelona is optimistic about Messi’s possible return to the club, but they have to first overcome the problem of balancing his salary within the limits established by La Liga. If La Liga allows them to sign, Sports world ensures that the return of Messi could increase the income of Barcelona between 25-30%.
Fabrizio Romano advances that the Italian team is about to make Giroud’s renewal with the club official. Yesterday’s victory is a good time to extend the party and it seems that the Frenchman and the club will make his renewal official until 2024 in the coming days.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Latest #transfer #market #news #rumors #Harry #Kane #Aymeric #Laporte #Kroos
Leave a Reply