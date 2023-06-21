The sports planning of the different clubs continues to try to get a squad with a view to achieving the objectives set for the next season. Therefore, today we will show you the latest news and rumors of the transfer market.
The Nigerian winger from Villarreal has had a great season and has attracted the interest of teams like AC Milan. According to the journalist Di Marzio, the groguet team would have asked for a price of 40 million for the player, something that they cannot offer from Italy
In the absence of official confirmation, Ángel Di María will become a new Benfica player. The Argentine winger would thus return to the Portuguese club after 13 years. His arrival is imminent.
According to the English press, the left-back who has been proclaimed runner-up in the Champions League would have attracted the interest of both Manchester United and Real Madrid
Finally Ziyecha leaves Chelsea and will play for Al Nassr, the Moroccan reaches a verbal agreement with the Saudi Arabian club until 2026.
As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City would already have everything practically closed to take over the services of Josko Gvardio for next season, the player would arrive for a price of around 80 million euros.
According to information from Fabrizio Romano, another player will change Europe for Saudi Arabia. This time it is Edouard Mendy, who would have reached a verbal agreement with Al Ahli for three seasons
Luis Súarez would have decided to retire because the pain he suffers in the knee when playing is unbearable. There is still no official confirmation about it.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Latest #transfer #market #news #rumors #Gvardiol #María #Ziyech
Leave a Reply