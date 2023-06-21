Understand Al Nassr have reached full verbal agreement with Hakim Ziyech to join the club. Personal terms agreed. 🚨🟡🔵🇸🇦

Ziyech will sign until June 2026, if all goes to plan.

Agreement reached also with Chelsea, waiting to prepare, check then sign contracts.

Here we go! 🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/wywVV8cocB

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2023