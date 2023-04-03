Latest transfer market news and rumors: Graham Potter, Lionel Messi, Mourinho and more

Busy day yesterday for the transfer market, and there is a new vacancy on the bench of one of the greats in Europe. The coaching ball started by Bayern Munich has turned everything upside down and now the teams are recalculating their project for next season. These are the latest news and rumors on the transfer market:
The sacking of Graham Potter seemed like it was going to happen no matter what, given Chelsea’s current situation, but it was probably rushed knowing who is currently without a team. Nagelsmann continues to organize his future and offers from big teams, including Chelsea, are already raining down on him. The English team currently has an interim coach, so they have left the door open to anything.
Manchester United was working on the renewal of one of the revelations of the team this year and it seems that everything is done. It has been the player himself who has confirmed that they are very close to closing the renewal, but that nothing has been signed yet. According to Fabrizio Romanothis new contract will be until 2027.
Graham Potter could change teams for the second time this season and all within England. Leicester have reached an agreement with Brendan Rodgers to end his time as team coach at the end of the season and the club is already looking for possible replacements. Graham Potter has just become one of the favourites, but Bielsa also likes it.
Messi’s renewal has not yet arrived and speculation is growing. According to L’Equipe, PSG itself is not sure to go ahead with the negotiations after seeing the performance of the Argentine in recent games. The fans are getting fed up with Messi and that also has an influence. With this, the rumors of a return to Barcelona continue to grow, although at the moment it is impossible for him to return.
The Korean seems to have his days numbered in Mallorca, not because of performance, but because Kang-In wants to change the scene and look for new challenges. According to Fabrizio RomanoThere are already several Premier League clubs interested in the player and he could sign a beneficial exit both for him (a new chapter in his career) and for the club (the Premier League has a lot of money and a hole in its pockets).
The possible departure of Busquets from FC Barcelona is a hard blow for the board of directors to assume and from the outset they have begun to look for a possible replacement for the player. The one who most resembles Busquets is Dani Parejo, but the player assures that he doesn’t know anything about possible culé interest: “Busquets relay? I haven’t talked to Xavi, I don’t have his phone number, nothing. To tell you the truth, I am not aware of Barça’s interest. To my agents, maybe, but they haven’t told me.“
The former Espanyol player was training RSC Internacional (future Real Madrid C) when the call from his former team changed his career on the bench. Given the complicity between Real Madrid and Espanyol, the white club has not objected to the departure of Luis García and has also closed a march at zero cost for the parrots.
Real Madrid have not communicated anything yet and Ancelotti continues to have a contract with the club until next season, but everything points to a change of coach in the summer. According to Romero in Cadena SER Sports Carousel, the Portuguese coach is still an option for the Real Madrid bench for next season. The journalist confirmed that “They tell me not to rule out Mourinho, and although it seems like science fiction to me, today it cannot be ruled out”.
The striker has always been one of the key pieces for José Mourinho, but several clubs have been interested in him. From Milan, the signing of Tammy in the summer is viewed favorably, but unless an irresistible offer arrives for Roma, the Englishman will not move
The FC Barcelona right-back has been on loan at AC Milan, but the American’s performance has not convinced the Italian board and it seems that they are not going to activate the purchase option, so he will almost certainly return to FC Barcelona in summer. Given the financial situation of the club, it is most likely that he will leave again in the summer, although he has a contract until 2025.
