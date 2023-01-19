These are the latest news on the transfer market as of January 19. From the future of Declan Rice, to the situation of Zidane, going through the new team of Memphis Depay.
The Belgian will not finally leave Atlético de Madrid in this winter market, but FC Barcelona has obtained a preferential purchase option for June in the event that the player wants to leave the club for a little less than 20 million euros.
Jose Mourinho could be left without one of his reference players. Roma do not have non-transferable players and according to the latest information, Tottenham, West Ham and Borussia Dortmund would be interested in taking over the Italian’s services. The operation could be closed for around €40M.
Zidane will not go to England. He will go to Italy, where he has a special bond with Juve. He will go to Juve or sit on the bench of a national team. The Brazilians would be very happy to have a coach like him, who wants to leave his mark on football. In fact, Brazilians think that Zidane is more Brazilian than French. In England, on the other hand, I don’t see him, because he doesn’t speak English. He wanted the national team, it’s no mystery, but now that France has chosen to confirm Deschamps he can’t stay and there aren’t many options,” Zidane’s former teammate said.
“I haven’t read or heard anything about it, but people who know me are not going to tell you I’m a bad manager. None of the clubs I’ve been working for have been unhappy with my commitment and what I’ve given them. given. Normally, when I leave, the club regrets a lot because they see the way I’ve worked and the commitment I’ve put into it. It’s an aspect that I’m really happy with myself about.”
In Manchester United’s last game where they were able to snatch second place from Manchester City, Bruno and Antony had their ups and downs and it was possible to see how the Brazilian called him “son of a bitch”. The fuss of the Portuguese is beginning to tire the United players.
“I would like to have Sancho as soon as possible. I will do everything in my power, but there are processes that you cannot force and this is one of them. I have to be patient. There are some obstacles to jump over, but he is in good shape direction. At the moment he is not physically fit. He is making good progress in that part and we will help him. The physical also connects with the mental. I hope he can return soon, but I can’t say when it will be”, said the Dutchman in wheel press.
After losing the bid for Mudryk, the Gunners’ target is West Ham midfielder Declan Rice. Chelsea will have a very difficult time getting into the bidding if they don’t manage to get rid of some players and everything indicates that it will become an Arsenal vs City war. The operation would close close to €100M.
Atlético de Madrid has been done with one of the bargains of the market. €2.5M for Memphis Depay, a player who can fit wonderfully into the rojiblanco team if he manages to enjoy continuity. Let’s remember that he has been without a player with Barcelona since the last national team break before the World Cup.
“We are waiting for Skriniar to decide his future. We are not in a hurry, he will take his time. Honestly, we are optimistic,” said Beppe Marotta, Inter’s sporting director in statements to the Italian press.
Erik Ten Hag has stopped the departure of the English central defender. Several Premier League clubs such as Aston Villa and West Ham United have tempted the player, but the Dutch coach has made it clear that he will not budge. Count on him for the remainder of the season.
