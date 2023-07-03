The transfer market does not stop, the clubs continue planning the next season in terms of incorporations and departures. The different managers of all the clubs work to forge a squad that is competitive and that meets the established objectives.
Therefore, today we bring you the latest news and rumors of the transfer market:
As reported Radio Stadium, the Italian team and Samu Chukwueze would have reached an agreement of three million euros per season. It would only remain to close the agreement between both clubs. AC Milan would be preparing an offer of 20 million euros plus bonus to get the Nigerian player
As previously reported by Fabrizio Romano, the English footballer from Chelsea was close to being a new Manchester United player, and today, Mason Mount was seen entering the offices of the Manchester team.
The player will arrive for 5 seasons and the Old Trafford team will pay the Londoners 65 million euros.
Gianluigi Buffon, a football legend who at 45 is still playing has been tempted by Saudi Arabia with a one-year contract worth almost 30 million euros, reports the Daily Mail.
The man who was world champion in 2006 has played a total of 20 games this season for Parma in Serie B.
As reported by the German press, Borussia Dortmund will make official the signing of Nmecha who is playing for Wolfsburg. The transfer would close at 30 million euros between fixed and variable.
The French team is going to prepare an offer of 25 million euros to Chelsea to get the services of Christian Pulisic as reported by The Athletic. Olympique de Lyon would have competition from Ac Milan, who has also shown interest in taking over the player’s services.
Romelu Lukaku is close to continuing in the team he has played on loan this season, Inter Milan. As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, both teams will meet to outline this transfer which, according to what they say, will close for around 30 million euros.
The Manchester City has put between eyebrows and eyebrows to get the services of Josko Gvardiol for the next season. According to the Times, this transfer could break barriers, it could be the most expensive center-back in history and pay more than 100 million euros
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Latest #transfer #market #news #rumors #Chukwueze #Lukaku #Gvardiol
Leave a Reply