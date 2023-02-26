We start Sunday morning with one of the hottest players at the moment, Khel, Borussia Dortmund’s sports director, has spoken about the future of Jude Bellingham: ”I will try to extend Bellingham’s contract. We still haven’t talked to Jude and his family about his future. The player is relaxed and focused on football. When we have something to announce, about Reus and Hummels we will announce it. We’re not ready yet”
Changing destination and traveling from Germany to France, we have to talk about the PSG bench, not the players, but Galtier, who has sparked many rumors in recent weeks after Luis Campos went down to become coach. According toRMC the coach will sit on the bench until the end of the season no matter what happens in the Champions League, but a defeat today against Marseille and an elimination against Bayern would mean that he would have to pack his bags at the end of the season.
Going to Italy, one of the names of the season is being that of Victor Ohsimen from Naples, according to what 90min has learned, there are already three big teams in Europe interested in taking over his services. Chelsea, Manchester United and Atlético de Madrid do not take their eyes off him, as it is a position that they need to strengthen.
Entering the field of the Premier League, Klopp will receive a new winter signing, that of Arthur Melo. Half a year later, the Brazilian midfielder will play his first official match after some initial muscular discomfort that ended up requiring surgery, still preventing his debut with Liverpool’s first team in the Premier League.
To close the day in the transfer market, Real Madrid is optimistic about Nacho Fernández. From the club they believe that the minutes that he is having will serve to convince the player, despite the fact that Nacho has said that it is a family and personal decision and that it has nothing to do with the time he plays between now and the end of the season. .
