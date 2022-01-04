The Colombian no longer enters Tigres’ plans and was offered to the squad of the State of Mexico, although there was no good agreement, so the signing was ruled out.

TOL ?? 1-0 ?? MOR 1T? 10 ‘| G⚽️⚽️L … Leo Fernández opens the scoring.#Pre-seasonDiablo pic.twitter.com/L0XZY5sG1y – Toluca FC (@TolucaFC) December 30, 2021

In the game against Atlético de Morelia, at minute 10 ‘he received an excellent service from the other recruitment’ Fideo ‘Álvarez, to open the scoring with a volley.

If all goes well, his new debut is expected to be next Sunday against the Pumas.

The Brazilian attacker was the most recent acquisition and already had minutes in the preseason game.

With the possible departure of the Spanish Ian González, Nacho is expected to start the attacker.