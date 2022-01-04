The Red Devils team from Toluca is ready to debut next Sunday in the 2022 Clausura Tournament. Those led by coach Ignacio Ambriz are motivated and looking to play a good role in the contest.
Here we show you how they go the latest news of possible signings around the third group with the most titles in Mexico.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
One of the loudest names was Luis Quinones. The former Toluca player was once again in the orbit of the scarlets, however, in the end it did not come to fruition and it will not be a new reinforcement of the chorizo club.
The Colombian no longer enters Tigres’ plans and was offered to the squad of the State of Mexico, although there was no good agreement, so the signing was ruled out.
In the last hours, one of the already confirmed ‘bomb’ signings, that of Leo Fernandez, has created a lot of expectation, because in a preparation match he got a real goal.
In the game against Atlético de Morelia, at minute 10 ‘he received an excellent service from the other recruitment’ Fideo ‘Álvarez, to open the scoring with a volley.
If all goes well, his new debut is expected to be next Sunday against the Pumas.
Another of the expected signings for the start of the tournament is that of Camilo Sanvezzo.
The Brazilian attacker was the most recent acquisition and already had minutes in the preseason game.
With the possible departure of the Spanish Ian González, Nacho is expected to start the attacker.
#Latest #Toluca #transfer #news #Quiñones #Fernández #Sanvezzo
Leave a Reply