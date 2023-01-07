This Sunday, January 8, Tigres begins its journey in the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the Liga MX, visiting Saints Lagoon in it TSM Corona Stadium.
Until now, the cats have added to their ranks the Uruguayan Fernando Gorriaran (Santos Laguna) and the Argentine coach Diego Cocca (Atlas)while their casualties have been Luis ‘Chaka’ Rodriguez (Juarez), Hugo Ayala, Francisco Venegas and the strategist michael herrera although it continues to sound frequently that the Uruguayan Nicolas ‘Tooth’ Lopez and the brazilian Rafael Carioca they would be sacrificed to free untrained places in Mexico.
Here are the latest transfer news from the U de Nuevo León:
The university team is already negotiating with the eintracht frankfurt from Germany for the transfer of the Colombian, who has lost regularity with his current club in recent months.
According to Vladimir Garcia of TUDN, tigers made an offer for the striker that was rejected, however, the talks between the two institutions are ongoing, since another attacker is urgently needed to accompany the Frenchman André-Pierre Gignac.
It is nothing new that the Ecuadorian does not enter into the club’s plans, since he would be one of those sacrificed to free up a non-formed place in Mexico. Now it is clearer that he will not continue in the squad, since he was not registered for the semester, although he will keep training for now.
Multimedia Sports He shared another of the names that sounds to reinforce the team.
The 23-year-old Argentine forward is worth eight million euros, something that would not stop the desire to hire him. His letter belongs to Boca Juniorsalthough for now he is with him Tiger.
Another of the options for the royal attack is the Colombian of the rangers from Scotland.
The 26-year-old striker has been a figure of the European team in the last two years, and is also selected by his country.
The historic feline left the team because he did not have guaranteed minutes and after several weeks of analysis he decided to reject all the offers he had on the table because he chose to end his career.
Everything indicated that he would continue his career with the Atlético San Luisbut in the end it was not so.
