Until now, the cats have added to their ranks the Uruguayan Fernando Gorriaran (Santos Laguna) and the Argentine coach Diego Cocca (Atlas)while their casualties have been Luis ‘Chaka’ Rodriguez (Juarez), Hugo Ayala, Francisco Venegas and the strategist michael herrera although it continues to sound frequently that the Uruguayan Nicolas ‘Tooth’ Lopez and the brazilian Rafael Carioca they would be sacrificed to free untrained places in Mexico.

Here are the latest transfer news from the U de Nuevo León:

They want to win the transfer to Tigres! River Plate would also be interested in Rafael Santos Borréhttps://t.co/YqQdDEulmo pic.twitter.com/HbiHrT563J — Halftime (@halftime) January 7, 2023

According to Vladimir Garcia of TUDN, tigers made an offer for the striker that was rejected, however, the talks between the two institutions are ongoing, since another attacker is urgently needed to accompany the Frenchman André-Pierre Gignac.

Tigres did not register Jordy Caicedo for the Clausura 2023https://t.co/4HzjvETtqm pic.twitter.com/BzKabtvNC1 — Halftime (@halftime) January 6, 2023

Mateo Retegui “The child prodigy” 💣

Don’t think about him, Tigres, this is the striker you need🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/giCqpjsuAL — Entrepreneur Casillas 💎 (@amaro_checo) January 4, 2023

The 23-year-old Argentine forward is worth eight million euros, something that would not stop the desire to hire him. His letter belongs to Boca Juniorsalthough for now he is with him Tiger.

💬”They laughed at me…”👀 Alfredo Morelos posts cryptic message as Rangers star appears to blast his critics https://t.co/NP9q20T8Zf —Scottish Sun Sport (@scotsunsport) January 6, 2023

The 26-year-old striker has been a figure of the European team in the last two years, and is also selected by his country.

OFFICIAL! Hugo Ayala has decided to retire from football and put an end to his legendary career. Without a doubt, a Mexican defender who marked an era at the club and deserves a respectable farewell with the feline fans. WE LOVE YOU, HUGE! pic.twitter.com/r2k3xlQPf4 – Info-Tigres MX (@InfoTigresMX) January 4, 2023

Everything indicated that he would continue his career with the Atlético San Luisbut in the end it was not so.