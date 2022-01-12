Tigres is about to start his journey in the 2022 Clausura Tournament of Liga MX, but the issue of reinforcements continues to haunt his mind, in addition to being able to present casualties.
Here is the latest transfer news for the felines:
Tigers continues in search of a reinforcement for the defense, now appearing the name of the Ecuadorian of the Boavista from Portugal, so he mentioned Halftime.
For now there are no negotiations for the 1.92-meter defender, but the interest is real and it is being analyzed if he is the best option.
It should be noted that it is also followed from Italy and France, even from the A series have already submitted an offer of 4.5 million euros, while in the League 1 the interested party is the Girondins of Bordeaux.
Follow the novel with the Titan, who has dreamed of the Galatasaray from Turkey, the Palmeiras of Brazil and Porto of Portugal, now adding the Toronto fc of the MLS and the Wolverhampton Wanderers from England.
Halftime He shared that the feline directive would have lowered their claims to let him out and would accept a proposal for four million dollars, at least, in order to make a profit and prevent him from leaving for free in 2023.
For this Tuesday, Halftime reported that the board of the Toronto fc It has already started talks, offering up to a three-year contract with an option for a quarter depending on results.
The signing of the Brazilian defender in the hands of Tigers fell down, since Fluminense Y Criciúma They did not agree on the percentage of sale that each had to do.
The Flu (owner of 60 percent of the pass) rejected the offer of five million dollars that the royal club launched. And so far, the cats are not thinking of making a better offer, so they would look for more options in South America.
On the subject of reinforcements, the technician Miguel Herrera He accepted that they are looking for a defense, but it is not something urgent, so they will not fall into the desperation of ‘bring by bring’.
“We will always look for the possibility of looking for someone else if they meet the standards we are looking for, not bringing to bring. Yes we have said that the central is the one we were looking for, it was the priority of looking for someone outside. We are not urgent, we are not desperate for look, with this group we will start the tournament, I see it strong, solid “exclaimed El Piojo.
