Here is the latest transfer news for the felines:

Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Jan 11, 2022 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Jan 8, 2022 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Jan 6, 2022 Fernando Falah | Jan 7, 2022

For now there are no negotiations for the 1.92-meter defender, but the interest is real and it is being analyzed if he is the best option.

It should be noted that it is also followed from Italy and France, even from the A series have already submitted an offer of 4.5 million euros, while in the League 1 the interested party is the Girondins of Bordeaux.

Carlos Salcedo could return to MLS‼ ️ In the United States, he stood out with Real Salt Lake before reaching Chivas. Toronto FC’s offer is tempting as he would arrive as a Franchise Player at the request of DT Bob Bradley pic.twitter.com/vtpjlnXasF – Salvador Pérez (@YoSoyChavaPerez) January 12, 2022

Halftime He shared that the feline directive would have lowered their claims to let him out and would accept a proposal for four million dollars, at least, in order to make a profit and prevent him from leaving for free in 2023.

For this Tuesday, Halftime reported that the board of the Toronto fc It has already started talks, offering up to a three-year contract with an option for a quarter depending on results.

Tigres will not improve offer for Nino Mota They haven’t ruled out the 24-year-old defender, but there will be no counter offer at this time. They have already begun to see other options. They need to offer $ 7.5 million to meet the expectations of the Flu and Cruciúma. pic.twitter.com/Q1ufdcI4vP – Jorge Rosales (@rosaleesj) January 7, 2022

The Flu (owner of 60 percent of the pass) rejected the offer of five million dollars that the royal club launched. And so far, the cats are not thinking of making a better offer, so they would look for more options in South America.

“We will always look for the possibility of looking for someone else if they meet the standards we are looking for, not bringing to bring. Yes we have said that the central is the one we were looking for, it was the priority of looking for someone outside. We are not urgent, we are not desperate for look, with this group we will start the tournament, I see it strong, solid “exclaimed El Piojo.