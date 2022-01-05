Next Saturday, the Tigres team will be making their debut in the Clausura 2022, when they enter the always complicated TSM Corona field to measure their strength against Santos Laguna.
Compared to other tournaments, for the one that is about to start, the felines have not made ‘bomb’ contracts true to their style. Now they have been discreet and only with slight modifications in this regard.
Here we introduce you the latest news about possible new signings of the group directed by the helmsman Miguel Herrera.
The player Junior alonso spun in the orbit of the Tigers team. There was even much talk about the possibility of a player exchange between him and Rafael De Souza.
Unfortunately for the national team, the negotiation did not finish cooking. So the former Atlético Mineiro is practically tied to Russia’s Krasnodar.
So far, one of the most popular footballers to reach the northern team is the defender Samuel Gigot.
According to the first reports, this would be the ‘bombshell’ that Tigres has planned to break the leg market at the start of the contest.
His current team is Spartak Moscow, he is 28 years old, and if he did, he would be the third Frenchman in the feline team.
One of the ‘exotic’ hires that Tigres had planned was that of Michy Batshuayi; However, the bad references of the Belgian player ended up causing distrust in the club, which decided to dispense with his services.
Another name that attracted attention in Tigres was that of Alexis vega, national team and current player of the Chivas del Guadalajara.
However, the staunch rival, Rayados de Monterrey, has also come into play, so the university students did not have it easy at all.
However, with the purchase of Sebastián Córdova, the club’s top brass have decided to put aside the signing of ‘Pingo’.
With the firm intention of being able to reinforce the defensive back, the Tigres men in long pants also knocked on the door of Santos Laguna to ask for Matheus Doria.
However, the possibility was ruled out, because neither party reached a common agreement.
