Only on Sunday, December 17, 2023, on the Azteca stadium field, Tigers and America They played the final for the Mexican championship. The cup stayed in the capital, after the azulcremas beat Tigres by an aggregate score of 4-1, in a second leg match marred by the expulsions of Nahuel Guzmán, Raymundo Fulgencio, Luis Quiñones (the match had already ended) and the sanction to Jesús Angulo for improper signals to the linesman.
With the pain of defeat still present, those led by Uruguayan strategist Robert Dante Siboldi are already preparing to face a new tournament, in which the thirst for revenge will be present in each match.
Here we leave you the latest news from Tigres UANL:
He was considered the MVP of the 2023 Apertura tournament, and will now play for the Tigres de la UANL, where he will coincide with his former teammate: Fernando Gorriarán. Brunetta arrives as a bomb signing for those from San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León, so his place in the starting eleven seems more than assured. The sacrificed one? Everything seems to indicate that Sebastián Córdova. Brunetta arrives bought to the feline group. There is talk of a contract that links him to the northerners for the next four years.
Juan José Sánchez Purata never stopped belonging to the Tigres. He was loaned to Atlanta United, where he stood out for his good scoring record. This is due to his great height and brilliant header from him. In Tigres, Ricardo: 'Tuca' Ferretti came to use it, in an emerging way, as another element in the feline attack. It is expected that with Robert Dante Siboldi on the bench, Sánchez Purata will be able to fight for a place in the starting eleven.
As soon as the referee gave him the red card in the final against América, both fans, and perhaps the player himself, already knew that he would not return to play with the 'U' of Nuevo León. Raymundo Fulgencio s is on loan for a year (with option to purchase) to Atlas de Guadalajara, where he will seek to emulate the story of Julián Quiñones, being reborn from the ashes, and, why not? Aspire to return with your face held high.
The Tigers' right back was never able to consolidate due to various injuries and game losses that were impossible to ignore. In search of raising his level, he goes on loan (with option to buy) to Santos Laguna, where he will surely have more minutes.
Jordy Caicedo arrived at Tigres in Miguel's time: 'Piojo' Herrera. He scored a goal in his first game with the Auriazules, where he was also sent off and left the field crying. He had zero patience with the Auriazules and he was loaned to Atlas de Guadalajara, who made the purchase option valid and today he is already a player for the Rojinegros.
In May he became champion with the Tigres and in December, of that same year, he raised the cup again. Those from San Nicolás de los Garza were also on the field, but now he defended the cause of the Águilas del América. Igor Licnovsky arrived at the azulcremas at the last minute, he was only loaned for six months and this has been renewed for the Clausura 2024 tournament. The relationship between the Chilean defender and the Tigres has not been the best, so, even When the player belongs to the 'U', it seems extremely difficult for him to one day wear the feline jacket again.
