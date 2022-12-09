The Uruguayan Fernando Gorriarán will be arriving in the Sultana del Norte in the next few hours to carry out medical and physical examinations and later sign his contract with Club Tigres. @pasionfutbolera pic.twitter.com/g7pPeZVo05 — 🗣 Rene (@ReneFdz) December 9, 2022

Would you like the signing of Diego Lainez with @TigresOficial? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/dFfJH8PT1o – Antonio Nelli (@Antonio_Nelli) October 29, 2022

The Mexican player is not having a good time, and it is that he left Betis on loan with Prague, although he has not had the expected minutes there either. In addition to this, he was erased at the last moment from the World Cup in Qatar by coach Gerardo Martino.

That is why in the restructuring of Cocca in Tigres, he looks for a young and skilled man, and in Lainez he finds the right one.

According to information from Gibran Araige of TUDNthe northern squad would throw the house out the window to pay about 50 million pesos annual payroll to the youth squad from Toluca. It must be remembered that he earns around 32 million pesos.

If there is no formal offer from any squad from the Old Continent, Vega would analyze the juicy and tempting offer from Tigres, a team that has wanted him since the last leg market.

#TouchFiltered | Diego Cocca wants the Colombian Julián Quiñones in Tigres, yes or yes, but the board of directors does not share that opinion, because they assess that putting the shirt back on him will cause a conflict with the fans. Read the full column: https://t.co/KrJ8lJzF8K pic.twitter.com/niCuv9k1SH — Halftime (@halftime) November 17, 2022

Both are known after the feats achieved in the Atlas group, so the helm wants yes or yes that the signing of the Colombian is closed.

However, Quiñones did not come out of the best form of the feline group, so therein lies the doubt.