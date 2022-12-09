The team of tigers continues in preseason before debuting in the Sky Cup, where next Tuesday they will face Mazatlán on the field of the Estadio Universitario.
Regarding the issue of transfers, those led by coach Diego Cocca have been discreet, since their main objective is to get the services of midfielder Fernando Gorriarán.
It’s just a matter of time
The hours seem to be numbered for the Uruguayan to become a new player for the Tigers. The soccer player traveled to Monterrey to report to the managers and tomorrow to carry out the corresponding medical and physical tests, signing for 4 years with the university club.
The footballer, who has a market value of 9 million dollars, arrives after a good stint with the Santos Laguna team, where he played 124 games, scoring 18 goals and 23 assists.
Tigres does not let its guard down for Diego Lainez
The coach Diego Cocca continues to work at forced marches to be able to close the signing of the footballer Diego Laínez.
The Mexican player is not having a good time, and it is that he left Betis on loan with Prague, although he has not had the expected minutes there either. In addition to this, he was erased at the last moment from the World Cup in Qatar by coach Gerardo Martino.
That is why in the restructuring of Cocca in Tigres, he looks for a young and skilled man, and in Lainez he finds the right one.
Alexis Vega in the crosshairs
Another of the footballers who is interested in the Tigres team is Alexis Vega. The forward is going through a good level of play, so much so that today it can be said that he is the best Aztec forward in the league.
According to information from Gibran Araige of TUDNthe northern squad would throw the house out the window to pay about 50 million pesos annual payroll to the youth squad from Toluca. It must be remembered that he earns around 32 million pesos.
If there is no formal offer from any squad from the Old Continent, Vega would analyze the juicy and tempting offer from Tigres, a team that has wanted him since the last leg market.
Julian’s return?
Since his arrival on the Tigres bench, coach Diego Cocca, one of his main requests to the board was to hire the striker Julian Quinones.
Both are known after the feats achieved in the Atlas group, so the helm wants yes or yes that the signing of the Colombian is closed.
However, Quiñones did not come out of the best form of the feline group, so therein lies the doubt.
