The current Mexican soccer champion, the UANL Tigres, continue to work at forced marches to close signings for the start of the 2023 Opening Tournament, where they will seek to defend their most recent title, which they obtained in the grand final against Chivas.
For now, here we present the most recent news from the team led by coach Robert Dante SIboldi.
As we have mentioned in 90min, the Tigres team will once again go after the Mexican striker Alexis Vega.
According to the first reports, the feline high command will not hesitate to throw the house out of the window and put on the table around 10 million dollars for the ‘Pingo’.
In the last hours the signing of the national player has been made official Eugenio Pizzutowho comes from the Old Continent.
The midfielder’s most recent team was Braga in the Portugal competition, where he did not quite fit in and was repatriated by Tigres to Mexican soccer, where he played for Tuzos del Pachuca.
This signing is added to that of the goalkeeper philip rodriguezwho will occupy the place left vacant by injury by second goalkeeper Miguel Ortega.
Another issue that caused astonishment among Tigres fans was that their star striker, André-Pierre Gignacwas sought by Qatari clubs, who did not hesitate to pay a fortune for the Frenchman’s services, however, he rejected them.
The soccer player Timothée Kolo, who is a compatriot and good friend of Gignac, revealed that it is not so much because of the economic issue, but rather because of the lifestyle and tranquility that he has with his family in Mexico.
And since we are with the French attacker, the ‘Big Mac’ was very happy challenging his ex-teammates Juninho and Damian Alvarez.
In a video that quickly spread on social networks, they can be seen on a field in San Nicolás. It should be noted that he was also present Hugo Ayalaalthough he did not play in the friendly match.
#Latest #Tigres #news #amount #pay #Alexis #Vega #signing #Gignac #rejects #Qatar
Leave a Reply