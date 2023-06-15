According to the first reports, the feline high command will not hesitate to throw the house out of the window and put on the table around 10 million dollars for the ‘Pingo’.

Welcome to the Champion and the most passionate team in Mexico.

The midfielder’s most recent team was Braga in the Portugal competition, where he did not quite fit in and was repatriated by Tigres to Mexican soccer, where he played for Tuzos del Pachuca.

This signing is added to that of the goalkeeper philip rodriguezwho will occupy the place left vacant by injury by second goalkeeper Miguel Ortega.

Gignac, Damián Álvarez and Juninho were caught 'taking the challenge'

In a video that quickly spread on social networks, they can be seen on a field in San Nicolás. It should be noted that he was also present Hugo Ayalaalthough he did not play in the friendly match.