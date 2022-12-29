The team of tigers is ready for the start of the Closing Tournament 2023. After their participation in the SKY Cup, now those led by coach Diego Cocca will seek to start on the right foot in the coming semester.
For now, here we present the latest news from the feline team: Gignac’s health, next game, ex-soccer player dies and more.
Gignac’s health
After being hit in the neck with the ball in the Cup match against Santos Laguna, the French striker André-Pierre Gignac He was diagnosed with head trauma.
According to information from TUDNAll Wednesday he was under observation in the sanatorium and the medical report indicated that the Frenchman is out of danger, however, he will have to spend 10 days without physical activity, so he could miss day 1.
Former Tigres soccer player dies
Last Tuesday the death of the former Tigres player was reported Alfredo ‘Alacran’ Jimenez. It was through his brother’s social networks that he announced the sensitive death of the 71-year-old former soccer player.
“Dear friends, it is with great regret that I inform you that my brother Alfredo ‘Alacrán’ Jiménez went to meet with our parents and brother Roberto, Rest in Peace Brother, you were a great Man, Father and Brother, you gave us great satisfaction, I will miss you Good luck, see you in heaven.”public.
Next match
will be next sunday january 8 when the university team returns to the professional fields to face Santos Laguna, in a match corresponding to day 1 of the Clausura 2023 Tournament.
This match will be played on the TSM Corona field, and will start sharply at 7:00 p.m.
Florian Thauvin would leave Tigres
Another of the strongest news in recent days is about the possible departure of Florian Thauvin. Everything seems to indicate that the Frenchman is not part of coach Diego Cocca’s plans, so his departure would be imminent.
With information from Azteca Deportes, Thauvin would return to France to defend the colors of Olympique de Marseille. It is expected that it will be in the next few days when more information is given in this regard.
Diego Cocca asks the fans for patience
After the bad results with which the feline team is about to close 2023, the coach asked the fans for patience. And it is that in the last game of the SKY Cup against Santos Laguna, the same one that closed with a draw and being eliminated from the contest, the agent recriminated with booing.
“I understand people, I thank people. People always come and give us their support, we know they have a lot of expectations. But in these cases, what you have to have is patience. There will always be work, we are people of work, we are improving in some things, we are finishing getting to know the team. We have still been working for a month, I understand that people already want it to work very well, but our goal is to improve day by day and many things have improved“He mentioned at a press conference.
#Latest #Tigres #news #game #Gignacs #health #club #footballer #dies
Leave a Reply