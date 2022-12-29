For now, here we present the latest news from the feline team: Gignac’s health, next game, ex-soccer player dies and more.

This was the blow that Gignac received in the neck. It made him dizzy and he was slow to recover. pic.twitter.com/6dFp1VxUCG — Helium H (@heliodoroh) December 28, 2022

According to information from TUDNAll Wednesday he was under observation in the sanatorium and the medical report indicated that the Frenchman is out of danger, however, he will have to spend 10 days without physical activity, so he could miss day 1.

✝️ Goodbye, dear Alfredo ‘El Alacrán’ Jiménez, a history of Monterrey football and our Tigers. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/rnxasJLZIR — Official Tigres Club 🐯 (@TigresOficial) December 27, 2022

“Dear friends, it is with great regret that I inform you that my brother Alfredo ‘Alacrán’ Jiménez went to meet with our parents and brother Roberto, Rest in Peace Brother, you were a great Man, Father and Brother, you gave us great satisfaction, I will miss you Good luck, see you in heaven.”public.

This match will be played on the TSM Corona field, and will start sharply at 7:00 p.m.

With information from Azteca Deportes, Thauvin would return to France to defend the colors of Olympique de Marseille. It is expected that it will be in the next few days when more information is given in this regard.

🎙 Diego Cocca, manager of #tigersabout the reaction of the fans: 💬 “I understand people, they have a lot of expectations. What you have to have is patience, we just got to know the team, we haven’t been working for a month. We will continue working, and happy new year”. 📹: @quirino_galvan pic.twitter.com/eYZgS4ZuUp – ONCE Diary (@oncediariomx) December 28, 2022

“I understand people, I thank people. People always come and give us their support, we know they have a lot of expectations. But in these cases, what you have to have is patience. There will always be work, we are people of work, we are improving in some things, we are finishing getting to know the team. We have still been working for a month, I understand that people already want it to work very well, but our goal is to improve day by day and many things have improved“He mentioned at a press conference.