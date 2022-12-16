The set of tigers continues in action in the SKY Cup where they are one of the favorites to take the title of the competition.
The university students want to do a good job in the cup competition to start the Clausura 2023 Tournament in the best way, which is only 3 weeks away from starting.
Here we present the latest news that has emerged in the university complex: another sacrificed, next game, new shirt and the signing of Gorriarán.
new jersey
In recent days, the new shirt that will be released for the Clausura was announced. The model refers to the colors and design of 1982, the year when they won the title on the field of the emblematic Azteca Stadium.
This will be the third uniform for the following semester and is now available for sale through the club’s official store.
The signing of Gorriarán
Likewise, it was through the Tigres social networks when last Thursday they made the arrival of the reinforcement official. Fernando Gorriaran.
Despite having had considerable offers from other squads, in the end, the irigiayo decided to opt for the cats.
“Welcome your charrúa claw to the most passionate team in the country! Come on, Uruguayo!”, published the team accompanied by a video of the player.
Next match
Tomorrow Tigres continues its adventure in the Cup for Mexico when they face the Atlas Foxes, in Diego Cocca’s reunion with his previous team.
The game will start at 9:00 p.m. on the field of the Estadio Universitario, and you can enjoy it through the TUDN signal.
Help to those most in need
The Tigres team joined in to help those most in need, and this time it was the turn of the little ones, giving gift toys to the children for reasons of the December dates.
“Our players came together to deliver toys to boys and girls on the occasion of these December dates.”They published the tweet accompanied by photos where Lichnovsky, Pizarro, Nahuel, Gignac, among others, are seen making infants happy. Good there for Tigers!
Diego Cocca will reunite with his former team
On the other hand, ahead of the SKY Cup match against Atlas, coach Diego Cocca will reunite with his former team, where he won the two-time championship by writing his name in gold letters in the club’s history.
In this regard, the helmsman said that it is something ‘rare’, but that he will seek victory at all costs.
“Saturday is going to be weird, a strange feeling… it’s part of soccer, I’ve decided to have another project which is Tigres… it will surely be a great joy to greet the boys, but we’re going to want Tigres to win”he pointed.
