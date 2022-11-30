Tigres could not lift the Liga MX title in the last semester, for which he already began to think about the Clausura 2023, he even changed coaches, as he thanked michael herrera and in his place the Argentine has arrived Diego Cocca.
These are the latest news from the royal club:
Cocca was presented with the squad
This Tuesday the South American coach was presented with the team and at the same time he did his first training session at the UANL Sports Center facilities.
Through the sports vice president, Anthony Sanchothe double champion with Atlas was presented so that later the Argentine captain Guido Pizarro He will talk about each element, giving an individual presentation of each one. Later, they warmed up, soccer in reduced spaces, asking for a maximum of two touches of the ball.
Official casualties: ‘Chaka’ and Venegas
Although it was no secret, just this week the club officially announced the casualties of louis rodriguez Y Francisco Venegas, who were released, being fired through social networks. It is mentioned that the chaka could be reinforcement of Bravos.
With full team in preseason
Apart from the casualties, the entire team attended the medical examinations, from the Brazilian Rafael Cariocawho has not renewed his bond, and the Ecuadorian Jordy Caicedowho apparently would not enter into plans, as well as Guido Pizarro, javier aquino, Edward Third and the brazilian Samir Caetano.
From November 30 to December 7 they will be working at the Fairmont Mayakoba hotel, then they will move to the Barcelo Riviera Maya until December 10, to return to the city and prepare for the Sky Cup, which will be played starting December 12.
Rafael Carioca would be tired of waiting
tigers He still does not seek the renewal of the Brazilian, so he would have gotten tired of waiting and would aim to leave despite wanting to stay.
“The Tigers are not looking to renew with Carioca, he and his agent will decide the destination in the next few days. There is already a proposal and they no longer want to wait for Tigres “said a source of the portal Halftime.
The options that containment has are the Botafogo of Brazil and the al nassr from Saudi Arabia.
Jordy Caicedo would interest Querétaro
The Ecuadorian failed to convince tigersTherefore, its possible exit is handled. Given this, White Roosters I would be looking for your services, although it would be as a loan since you do not have a large budget.
Players opened a barbershop
After training this Tuesday, some elements went to a barbershop located in a commercial plaza in San Pedro to inaugurate it. The owner is Fer Reyesrecognized as the hairdresser of several soccer players in the city and national team.
In the event were the French André-Pierre Gignac Y Florian Thauvinas well as Diego Reyes, javier aquino and the Chilean Igor Lichvnosky. The world champion gave him a team shirt and I wish him the best of success.
