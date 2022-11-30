These are the latest news from the royal club:

This Tuesday the South American coach was presented with the team and at the same time he did his first training session at the UANL Sports Center facilities.

Through the sports vice president, Anthony Sanchothe double champion with Atlas was presented so that later the Argentine captain Guido Pizarro He will talk about each element, giving an individual presentation of each one. Later, they warmed up, soccer in reduced spaces, asking for a maximum of two touches of the ball.

THE WELCOME Today was Diego Cocca’s first day as the new manager of Tigres, where the team welcomed the Argentine.

Will he achieve the title with the university students?#DiegoCocca #tigers #LigaMX 📸 @TigresOficial pic.twitter.com/VuYzdeRN7z – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) November 30, 2022

Although it was no secret, just this week the club officially announced the casualties of louis rodriguez Y Francisco Venegas, who were released, being fired through social networks. It is mentioned that the chaka could be reinforcement of Bravos.

Thank you for your professionalism and for always defending our colors with claw, @RodriguezChaka. Success, ‘Chakafú’!#TigerProfile 🐯 pic.twitter.com/uO6X476DsH — Official Tigres Club 🐯 (@TigresOficial) November 29, 2022

Apart from the casualties, the entire team attended the medical examinations, from the Brazilian Rafael Cariocawho has not renewed his bond, and the Ecuadorian Jordy Caicedowho apparently would not enter into plans, as well as Guido Pizarro, javier aquino, Edward Third and the brazilian Samir Caetano.

From November 30 to December 7 they will be working at the Fairmont Mayakoba hotel, then they will move to the Barcelo Riviera Maya until December 10, to return to the city and prepare for the Sky Cup, which will be played starting December 12.

The team 🔴 rode today 🔛🔥! pic.twitter.com/KudOEt83y5 — Official Tigres Club 🐯 (@TigresOficial) November 30, 2022

“The Tigers are not looking to renew with Carioca, he and his agent will decide the destination in the next few days. There is already a proposal and they no longer want to wait for Tigres “said a source of the portal Halftime.

Rafael Carioca has only 6 months left on his contract, as of January 1 he can sign to go to any team for free. He draws the attention of Brazil and the Middle East, as has happened before. Will the board and Diego Cocca seek to renew it? For quality they should. pic.twitter.com/qmxFuAsZCa – Edu Torres (@edutorresr) November 25, 2022

The Ecuadorian failed to convince tigersTherefore, its possible exit is handled. Given this, White Roosters I would be looking for your services, although it would be as a loan since you do not have a large budget.

#IG 🐔 | RG la Deportiva reported that Jordy Caicedo is not part of Tigres’ plans for Clausura 2023. Therefore, he would go on loan to a national team, San Luis, Necaxa or Querétaro. Would you like to see the striker with the albiazul jacket? 🔥#CadaInstanteSomosMore 🔵⚫ pic.twitter.com/O1hxYs7uTp – Instant Roosters (@Instantegallos) November 23, 2022

After training this Tuesday, some elements went to a barbershop located in a commercial plaza in San Pedro to inaugurate it. The owner is Fer Reyesrecognized as the hairdresser of several soccer players in the city and national team.

In the event were the French André-Pierre Gignac Y Florian Thauvinas well as Diego Reyes, javier aquino and the Chilean Igor Lichvnosky. The world champion gave him a team shirt and I wish him the best of success.