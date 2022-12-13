Tigres could not lift the Liga MX title in the last semester, for which he already began to think about the Clausura 2023, he even changed his coach, as he thanked michael herrera and in his place the Argentine has arrived Diego Cocca.
These are the latest news from the royal club:
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Tigers want Diego Barbosa
The technician Diego Cocca he wants one of the players who helped him win the two-time league championship with Atlas, Diego Barbosaasking the royal board to go with everything for his signing.
The right side would help to cover the loss of Luis “Chaka” Rodriguez and to compete with Vladimir Lorona Y javier aquinowho was used in that position by michael herrera. However, the cats have competition because America also wants the defender, supposedly looking for a triple exchange, since Rodolfo Pizarro would leave the inter miami to the Rojinegros, the Colombian Roger Martinez would leave the Nest to go to the MLS and so, barbosa it would be cream blue.
In the end, the Guadalajara would only accept a sale and the youth squad is valued at 1.80 million euros, according to the specialized site transfer markt.
Cocca would already have his starting eleven for the Sky Cup
During workouts, cocca He has maintained the defensive order, so he could jump onto the pitch to face off against Mazatlan FC on Matchday 1 of the sky cup.
For this Tuesday, December 13, the Argentine would go to the arc Nahuel Guzmanwith a line of five defenders, Jesus Angulothe brazilian Samir Caetano and the Chilean Igor Lichnovskyas well as javier aquino Y Raymond Fulgencio; in midfield, Juan Pablo Vigon next to the Argentine Guido Pizarro; Already in the attack, the French André-Pierre Gignac Y Florian Thauvinin addition to the Colombian Luis Quinones.
Fernando Gorriarán promises to leave everything for Tigres
The Uruguayan midfielder became a reinforcement for the cats, coming from Saints Lagoongiving some statements after having presented the corresponding medical examinations at the Faculty of Sports Organization at UANL.
“I’m always going to give my best, for the shirt, for these colors and I’m going to defend them as if they were mine for the rest of my life, so we’re going to wait to do important things”indicated.
Marco Fabián sees Tigres as a candidate to win the Sky Cup
Cañoneros and university students meet this Tuesday at the sky cupduel to be held in the Volcano.
About it, Marco Fabian He accepted that playing against the royals is a challenge due to the quality of the squad and that they are always contenders for the title.
“Obviously, we must always recognize it, the quality and the kind of players that (Tigres) have will always be vital, they will always aspire to the title and facing teams like them will always be important”revealed.
David Trezeguet praises André-Pierre Gignac
The historical goalscorer of the selection of France, David Trezeguetpraised his compatriot while chatting with Fox Sports.
“(Gignac) he is an extraordinary player. He has proven to be a unique player, extraordinary for his qualities, for his charisma, for his personality, for his will in Tigres to have an extraordinary career. He is one of the most important players in Mexico.”he commented.
Subsequently, the Bomboro He admitted that the Franco-Italian was one of his childhood idols.
“I am shocked by the words that a player like him said who had followed him since he was little and that he says things like that about me ufff”, He launched.
Secondly, Dede He confessed that he would like to see a champion Argentinadespite the fact that there is the possibility of seeing France as a three-time world champion.
“Today in Argentina they want to win the World Cup for (Lionel) Messi. I am French, but I would love for Messi to lift the World Cup because he deserves it, for his entire career. To this day his behavior is that of a leader. Messi is the best of the world. In this World Cup he has been decisive. So far Leo is the best. We’ll see if he advances Kylian (Mbappe) and France. If Mbappé is decisive, he will be above Messi.”said the striker.
Jordy Caicedo would go on loan
The Ecuadorian’s performance was not as expected by the royal board, so despite making an effort to fill the technician’s eye Diego Coccahis future would be out of tigersat least as a loan, since they will keep his letter to see if his level improves and he can return to San Nicolás de los Garza, at least that’s what the journalist mentioned willie gonzalez.
It has sounded to return to Europe or go to Querétaro.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Latest #Tigres #news #Cocca #Barbosa #Sky #Cup #lineup #Trezeguet #praises #Gignac
Leave a Reply