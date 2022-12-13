These are the latest news from the royal club:

The technician Diego Cocca he wants one of the players who helped him win the two-time league championship with Atlas, Diego Barbosaasking the royal board to go with everything for his signing.

The right side would help to cover the loss of Luis “Chaka” Rodriguez and to compete with Vladimir Lorona Y javier aquinowho was used in that position by michael herrera. However, the cats have competition because America also wants the defender, supposedly looking for a triple exchange, since Rodolfo Pizarro would leave the inter miami to the Rojinegros, the Colombian Roger Martinez would leave the Nest to go to the MLS and so, barbosa it would be cream blue.

In the end, the Guadalajara would only accept a sale and the youth squad is valued at 1.80 million euros, according to the specialized site transfer markt.

TIGERS 🐯 ✍🏼 Management started from Tigres by Diego Barbosa. Previously there were Cocca-Diego contacts and now between Directives.

➡️ Formal offer expected soon. days.

➡️ Atlas willing to only sell.

➡️ Best offer from America with player. pic.twitter.com/4tkXGPYQtI — Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) December 11, 2022

During workouts, cocca He has maintained the defensive order, so he could jump onto the pitch to face off against Mazatlan FC on Matchday 1 of the sky cup.

For this Tuesday, December 13, the Argentine would go to the arc Nahuel Guzmanwith a line of five defenders, Jesus Angulothe brazilian Samir Caetano and the Chilean Igor Lichnovskyas well as javier aquino Y Raymond Fulgencio; in midfield, Juan Pablo Vigon next to the Argentine Guido Pizarro; Already in the attack, the French André-Pierre Gignac Y Florian Thauvinin addition to the Colombian Luis Quinones.

🏟️ Training at our house ahead of our debut this Tuesday in the Sky Cup. Go hard, Tigers! 👊🏻🐯 pic.twitter.com/FepybFKf1x — University Stadium 🐯 (@EstadioTigres) December 12, 2022

The Uruguayan midfielder became a reinforcement for the cats, coming from Saints Lagoongiving some statements after having presented the corresponding medical examinations at the Faculty of Sports Organization at UANL.

“I’m always going to give my best, for the shirt, for these colors and I’m going to defend them as if they were mine for the rest of my life, so we’re going to wait to do important things”indicated.

Four days ago Fernando Gorriarán arrived in Monterrey and he has not yet been presented at Tigres, but hey, at least he has already presented himself with the entire group and made himself available to Diego Cocca and his entire coaching staff. pic.twitter.com/dnyVVyxAhC — :.:.:.:FAFHOO:.:.:.: (@Fafhoo) December 12, 2022

Cañoneros and university students meet this Tuesday at the sky cupduel to be held in the Volcano.

About it, Marco Fabian He accepted that playing against the royals is a challenge due to the quality of the squad and that they are always contenders for the title.

“Obviously, we must always recognize it, the quality and the kind of players that (Tigres) have will always be vital, they will always aspire to the title and facing teams like them will always be important”revealed.

Marco Fabián, a player from Mazatlán, recognized the quality and power that Tigres has in its squadhttps://t.co/cqOh2G8iHn — POSTAmx (@postamx) December 13, 2022

The historical goalscorer of the selection of France, David Trezeguetpraised his compatriot while chatting with Fox Sports.

“(Gignac) he is an extraordinary player. He has proven to be a unique player, extraordinary for his qualities, for his charisma, for his personality, for his will in Tigres to have an extraordinary career. He is one of the most important players in Mexico.”he commented.

Subsequently, the Bomboro He admitted that the Franco-Italian was one of his childhood idols.

“I am shocked by the words that a player like him said who had followed him since he was little and that he says things like that about me ufff”, He launched.

Secondly, Dede He confessed that he would like to see a champion Argentinadespite the fact that there is the possibility of seeing France as a three-time world champion.

“Today in Argentina they want to win the World Cup for (Lionel) Messi. I am French, but I would love for Messi to lift the World Cup because he deserves it, for his entire career. To this day his behavior is that of a leader. Messi is the best of the world. In this World Cup he has been decisive. So far Leo is the best. We’ll see if he advances Kylian (Mbappe) and France. If Mbappé is decisive, he will be above Messi.”said the striker.

“Gignac is one of the most impressive and emblematic players in Mexico” 🔥 The opinion of David Trezeguet is not the same

to what some clown says 🤷🏻‍♂️ That’s why they say you have to take the things that come from who it comes from 😎 pic.twitter.com/NnXZ9cjy47 — Gorriaran (@ZizouDeNL) December 10, 2022

The Ecuadorian’s performance was not as expected by the royal board, so despite making an effort to fill the technician’s eye Diego Coccahis future would be out of tigersat least as a loan, since they will keep his letter to see if his level improves and he can return to San Nicolás de los Garza, at least that’s what the journalist mentioned willie gonzalez.

It has sounded to return to Europe or go to Querétaro.